DuBOIS 12,
BROCKWAY 0
Score By Innings
DuBois;112;404;—;12
Brockway;000;000;—;0
DuBois—12
Sydney Graham 3b 1300, Marina Hanes ss 3320, Ava Baronick p 4011, Jenna Cornelius c 4232, Jordan McGranor 1b 2100, Emily McClelland rf 3000, Tessa Shaffer rf 0000, Reagan Perkins lf 3011, Maddie Kriner lf 1100, Jenna Mowrey cf 0100, Breanna Smiley cf 1000, Ashyn Buzard 2b 2100. Totals: 24-12-7-4.
Brockway—0
Sophia Schmader ss 1000, Megan Hertel 1b-c 2000, Rylee Kulbatsky p 3000, Meeca Smith c 1000, Maria Duffy c 2000, Hanna Schilling 2b-1b 2000, Kylee Kulbatsky cf-2b 2000, Kassi Tucker lf 2000, Elise Hertel lf 0000, Miley Wanson 3b 1000, Nevayda Smith rf 1000. Totals: 17-0-0-0.
Errors: Brockway 4. LOB: DuBois 4, Brockway 3. 2B: Cornelius, Baronick, Hanes.
Pitching
DuBois: Baronick-6 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 4 BB, 14 SO.
Brockway: R. Kulbatsky-6 IP, 7 H, 12 R, 9 ER, 10 BB, 13 SO.
Winning pitcher: Baronick. Losing pitcher: Kulbatsky.
