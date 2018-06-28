MINOR LEAGUE SOFTBALL
PUNXSUTAWNEY 4,
St. MARYS, 7 innings
Score by Innings
St. Marys;100;020;0;—;3
Punxsy;210;000;1;—;4
St. Marys—3
Molly Hanslovan ss 4210, Avery Eckels p 3021, Kaylen Eozzo 1b 3000, Calleigh Buzard c 3000, Gina Geci 3b 3010, Alison Mertz rf 3000, Alexa Uhl lf 1000, Sophie Surrah lf 2000, Ava Villella cf 1000, Maddie Lanzel cf 1100, Bailey Thorwart 2b 3000. Totals: 27-3-4-1.
Punxsy—4
Brinley Hallman p 4121, Brynn Herbert 2b 3000, Mackens Gula 3b 3112, Avary Powell c 1000, Maggie Guidice rf 2000, Chloe Silverstein rf 1000, Brynn Hicks lf 2000, Brooke Young lf 1010, Olivai Toven 1b 3000, Milaydi Hilliard cf 3100, Ava Roken ss 3121. Totals:
Errors: St. Marys 2, Punxsy 5. LOB: St. Marys 4, Punxsy 4.3B: Hallman. HR: Gula.
Pitching
St. Marys: Avery Eckels-6 2/3 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 11 SO.
Punxsy: Brinley Hallman-7 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 13 SO.
Winning pitcher: Hallman. Losing pitcher: Eckels.
