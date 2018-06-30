MINOR LEAGUE
DuBOIS 6,
PUNXSUTAWNEY 4
Score by Innings
DuBois;001;104;—;6
Punxsy;000;022;—;4
DuBois—6
Landon Pawl ss 3220, Grady Galiczynski p 2101, Madix Clark 3b 4021, Mason Dinkfelt 1b 3122, Ben Yale c 4001, Walker Thomas rf 0000, Hunter Ho ph 1000, Seth Wilmoth cf 2101, Maddox Bennett lf 2000, Brayden Zatsick ph 2000, Wes Clyde 2b 1000, Isaac Dennison ph 2110. Totals: 26-6-7-6.
Punxsutawney—4
Max Presloid rf 2010, Lucas Silverstein ph 1110, Jaden Greenblatt cf 3000, Logan Baun 1b 2001, Braydon Trithart p 1000, Evan Presloid ss 2100, Max Burkett c 3000, Derek Gresock 3b 3110, Aidin Bish 2b 2011, Nolan Slahlman ph 1000, Teeg Hetrick lf 2001, Jonas Greenblatt ph 0100. Totals: 22-4-4-3.
Errors: DuBois 0, Punxsy 0. LOB: DuBois 12, Punxsy 5. SB: Pawl, Dinkfelt, Wilmoth, Dennison, Presloid. CS: Baun.
Pitching
DuBois: Grady Galiczynski-4 2/3 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 11 SO; Mason Dinkfelt-1 1/3 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO.
Punxsy: Braydon Trithart- 3 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 6 SO; Evan Presloid-2 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 6 BB, 1 SO; Teeg Hetrick-1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO.
Winning pitcher: Dinkfelt. Losing pitcher: Presloid.
