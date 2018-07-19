MINOR LEAGUE ALL-STARS
SECTION 1 TOURNAMENT
DuBOIS 5, CLARION 1
Score by Innings
Clarion;000;010;—;1
DuBois;200;12x;—;5
Clarion—1
Liam Huwar lf 2100, Dylan Smail ss 2010, Parker Miller p 3011, Nathan Frederick cf 3000, Ethan Rex 2b 3010, Hayden Hindman 3b 1000, Alex Love ph 1000, Reese Runyan ph 1000, Hunter Lechner rf 1000, Gabe Anderson ph 0000, Wyatt Watterson c 3010, Paul Craig 2000, Drew Martz 1000. Totals: 22-1-4-1.
DuBois—5
Landon Pawl 2b 3000, Grady Galiczynski p 3011, Ben Yale c 3120, Madix Clark 3b 2220, Mason Dinkfelt ss 3122, Seth Wilmoth cf 2011, Wes Clyde rf 1000, Brayden Zatsick ph 1100, Hunter Ho lf 2000, Isaac Dennison ph 1000, Maddox Bennett 1b 1000, Walker Thomas ph 1010. Totals: 23-5-9-4.
Errors: Clarion 2, DuBois 1. LOB: Clarion 8, DuBois 6. 2B: Smail, Clark.
Pitching
Clarion: Parker Miller-3 1/3 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO, 1 HBP; Paul Craig-1 2/3 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO.
DuBois: Grady Galiczynski-4 1/3 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 8 SO, 1 HBP; Mason Dinkfelt-1 2/3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 SO.
Winning pitcher: Galiczynski. Losing pitcher: Miller. Save: Dinkfelt.
