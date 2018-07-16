MINOR LEAGUE ALL-STARS
SECTION 1 TOURNAMENT
CLARION 6, DuBOIS 3
Score by Innings
DuBois;011;001;—;3
Clarion;510;000;—;6
DuBois—3
Landon Pawl 2b 3010, Grady Galiczynski ss 3110, Madix Clark p 3000, Mason Dinkfelt 3b 3021, Ben Yale 1b 3110, Walker Thomas rf 1000, Hunter Ho ph 1001, Seth Wilmoth cf 1000, Isaac Dennison c 0000, Maddox Bennett ph 2000, Wes Clyde lf 1000, Brayden Zatsick ph 1110. Totals: 22-3-6-2.
Clarion—6
Liam Huwar p 3110, Dylan Smail ss 3110, Parker Miller 1b 1100, Nathan Frederick cf 3112, Ethan Rex 2b 3111, Wyatt Watterson c 2000, Alex Love ph 1000, Hayden Hindman 3b 1111, Reese Runyan ph 1000, Hunter Lechner lf 1011, Gabe Anderson ph 0000, Paul Craig rf 1000, Drew Martz ph 1000. Totals: 21-6-6-5.
Errors: DuBois 1, Clarion 0. LOB: DuBois 11, Clarion 3. 2B: Frederick, Smail. SAC: Ho.
Pitching
DuBois: Madix Clark-4 IP, 6 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 6 SO 1 HBP; Maddox Bennett-1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO.
Clarion: Liam Huwar-1 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO; Nathan Frederick-1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 1 SO, 1 HBP; Paul Craig-1 2/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO; Parker Miller-2 1/3 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO.
Winning pitcher: Craig. Losing pitcher: Clark.
