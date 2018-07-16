Thunder in the Vicinity

Today

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms in the morning. High 81F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low around 55F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy. High 76F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.