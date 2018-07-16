MEADVILLE — The DuBois Minor League All-Stars were unable to overcome a 5-0 deficit after the first inning, as they fell 6-3 to Clarion in both side’s first game at the Section 1 tournament Monday afternoon.
Clarion got off to a hot start at the plate, recording five hits and bringing across five runs in the bottom of the first to take command of the gam.
Liam Huwar led the inning off with an infield single, as Parker Miller later reached on a hit by pitch with one out.
Nathan Frederick followed with a two-RBI double to the fence in left field to plate the game’s first runs.
Ethan Rex followed with a RBI single to left field to score Frederick for the third run of the inning.
After a strikeout for the second out of the inning, Hayden Hindman and Hunter Lechner delivered back-to-back RBI singles to right field to give Clarion a five-run lead after the first.
DuBois got a run back in the second, as Ben Yale led off the inning with a walk and later scored on a double steal, as Seth Wilmoth stole second on the play.
After Isaac Dennison reached on a walk, DuBois had runners on the corners with one out, but was unable to bring across any more runs in the inning.
Runners left on base hurt DuBois throughout the game, as they left at least one runner on base in every inning, finishing the game with a total of 11 left on base.
Clarion got the run right back in the bottom of the second, as Dillon Smail drove a double down the right field line and came around to score as the ball got passed the right fielder on the play.
DuBois looked for a rally in the third, as Grady Galiczynski walked, Madix Clark was hit by a pitch and Mason Dinkfelt walked to load the bases with nobody out.
After a strikeout, Hunter Ho delivered a sacrifice fly to left field to score Galiczynski and cut the deficit to 6-2.
The game remained 6-2 into the fifth, as DuBois looked for a late-game rally.
Dinkfelt and Yale hit a pair of one-out singles, then Wilmoth drew a two-out walk to load the bases.
Clarion relief pitcher Paul Craig responded by forcing a ground out to second base to get out of the jam, as DuBois stranded the bases loaded.
Trailing 6-2 in the final inning, Brayden Zatsick and Landon Pawl led the inning off for DuBois with a pair of singles.
After Clarion’s Parker Miller retired the following two batters, Dinkfelt reached on an infield single to score Zatsick.
A fly out then ended the game, as Clarion advanced to the winner’s bracket fina.
DuBois will play in an elimination game today against Meadville at 3 p.m. Meadville lost Harborcreek, 9-5, in the second game Monday.
Clarion plays Harborcreek at 6 p.m.
