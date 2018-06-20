Today marks the official start of summer, but to us here in the Courier Sports Department it unofficially began Tuesday with the kickoff of the Little League All-Star season.
Covering Little League isn’t everyone’s cup of tea in the journalism profession — but it’s something I’ve always enjoyed doing since I came to the Courier 12 years ago. I started here in the summer of 2006, and Little League All-Stars games were the first sporting events I covered.
Being from out of the area, several of the parents and coaches I met along the way that summer helped make my transition to working here a whole lot easier. And, ever since then, I’ve seen the Little League season as a great way to get to know a lot of parents whose kids I’ll be watching play sports for many years before they graduate.
I also believe it also makes covering the area athletes at the high school level a lot easier too because we get to know their stories and journeys from youth sports up through high school.
And with the high school sports season behind us, I’ll be spending the rest of the summer looking back on some of those past Little League games in my weekly “Throwback Thursday” column.
We kick off those throwbacks with a look at a 2014 Minor League Baseball All-Star game between DuBois and Elk County that opened the District 10 Tournament at Knothole Park in Johnsonburg that summer.
The game was a tight one most of the way, with DuBois holding a slim 2-1 lead before breaking the game wide open with a five-run fifth inning on its way to a 9-5 victory.
DuBois got a strong game from Brycen Dinkfelt on the mound and at the plate. Colby Estrada and Cody Jaconski also had big offensive games as the trio (hitters Nos. 3-5) combined to go 7-for-10 with six RBIs and five runs scored.
Dinkfelt started and tossed four strong innings to get the win. He allowed just one run, which was earned, on one hit while striking out three and walking three. Dinkfelt also 2-for-3 with three RBI and a run scored.
Estrada finished the game 3-for-4 with one RBI and three runs scored, while Jaconski was 2-for-3 with a triple, two RBIs and a run scored.
Dinkfelt and Elk County starter Aiden Zimmerman each put up zeroes through two innings before DuBois grabbed the lead in the third with a pair of runs.
Austin Mitchell, the No. 9 batter, led off the inning with a single. Mitchell made it to second on a wild pitch as Zimmerman retired the next two batters.
Estrada stepped in and smacked a clutch, two-out single to center to score Mitchell. Jaconski followed with a triple that one-hopped the fence in center to plate Estrada to make it 2-0.
Elk County cut that lead in half in the fourth against Dinkfelt when Camron Marciniak belted a leadoff triple to center and scored on a Zimmerman sacrifice fly.
That’s as close as Elk County got though, as DuBois seized control of the game with its big top of the fifth.
Chandler Ho led off the inning with a single but was quickly erased on a fielder’s choice. Estrada followed with a single before Jaconski reached on an error that allowed Cole Sansom to score.
Dinkfelt then singled to center to plate two runs, while a single by Chooch Husted scored another run. Husted hustled home on a groundout to the pitcher by Nick Colbey to make it 7-1.
Aaron Andrulonis and Carter Hickman extended the inning with back-to-back singles, but Ho flew out to center to end the inning. Andrulonis was 2-for-2 coming off the bench.
Elk County got two of those runs back in the bottom of the fifth off Ho, who came in to relieve Dinkfelt.
Jefferson Freeburg walked with one out and hustled around to third on a single by Ethan Wells, who promptly took off for second. Wells slid in safely for the steal and kept going as the ball sailed into center field. Freeburg scored easily on the overthrow, while Wells also beat the throw to the plate to score all the way from first on the throwing error to second.
DuBois finished its scoring with two runs in the sixth.
Sansom drew a leadoff walk, went to second on a wild pitch and third on Estrada’s third single of the game. Jaconski followed with a sacrifice fly to center to score Sansom, while Estrada came home on a Dinkfelt single to make it 9-3.
Elk County tried to make a comeback in the bottom of the inning, with Kaden Dennis and Jonathan Watkavitch each drawing walks to get things started. Dennis scored on a one-out error, while Watkavitch came home on a Freeburg groundout before Sansom got Wells to fly out to right to end the game.
Chris Wechtenhiser is the sports editor of the Courier Express and Tri-County Sunday newspapers. He can be reached at chrisw@thecourierexpress.com
