MEADVILLE — The DuBois Minor League All-Stars won a pair of games Tuesday and Wednesday to move out of the losers’ bracket and reach today’s Section 1 championship game against Clarion.
After falling 6-3 to Clarion in its opener on Monday, DuBois faced elimination against Meadville Tuesday afternoon.
DuBois powered its way to a 14-8 win in that contest to advance to the losers’ bracket final.
DuBois took an early lead with two runs in the first, as Ben Yale singled and Madix Clark doubled and both came around to score.
DuBois scored three runs in the third to take a 5-1 lead after three innings of play.
Grady Galiczynski and Yale both reached on walks, as Clark followed with a three-run home run.
In the fourth, Yale hit a solo home run to put DuBois up 6-3.
DuBois brought across six runs in the fifth inning and led 12-8 after the fifth.
Yale doubled for his third hit of the game and came around to score his fourth run in the inning.
Landon Pawl and Mason Dinkfelt each singled and came around to score in the inning.
DuBois added a pair of runs in the sixth to secure the 14-8 victory.
On Wednesday DuBois matched up with Harborcreek in the losers’ bracket final, as DuBois secured a 13-3 win in four innings to advance to the district championship game.
DuBois trailed 3-1 after the first inning, but outscored Harborcreek 12-0 the remainder of the game to secure the victory.
DuBois scored a pair of runs in the second to tie the game at three, then took the lead with four runs in the third.
A six-run fourth inning pushed DuBois’ lead to 10 as they secure the mercy rule win.
DuBois will now get a rematch with Clarion today at 6 p.m.
Clarion claims the Section 1 title with a win in today’s game, but a DuBois win today will force a winner-take-all title game Friday at 6 p.m.
