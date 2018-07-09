DISTRICT 10 TOURNAMENT
MINOR LEAUGE
CHAMPIONSHIP
DuBOIS 17,
PUNXSUTAWNEY 7, 5 innings
Score by Innings
Punxsy;201;22;—;7
DuBois;014;1(11);—;17
* There were two outs when the game-ending run scored
Punxsutawney—7
Max Presloid rf 3110, Teeg Hetrick ph 1000, Jaden Greenblatt lf 3000, Nolan Slahlman ph 1001, Logan Baun 1b 3221, Braydon Trithart p 2010, Derek Gresock cf 1100, Evan Presloid ss 3110, Max Burkett c 1000, Lucas Silverstein 3b 0101, Aiden Bish 2b 2000, Jonas Greenblatt ph 1110. Totals: 21-7-6-3.
DuBois—17
Landon Pawl ss 4111, Grady Galiczynski p 1200, Madix Clark 3b 4236, Mason Dinkfelt 1b 4232, Ben Yale c 4221, Walker Thomas rf 1211, Hunter Ho ph 1000, Seth Wilmoth cf 3111, Brayden Zatsick lf 1000, Maddox Bennett ph 1212, Wes Clyde 2b 1110, Isaac Dennison ph 1101. Totals: 26-17-13-15.
Errors: Punxsy 0, DuBois 2. LOB: Punxsy 8, DuBois 6. 2B: Yale (2), Bennett. 3B: Clark (2). SAC: Pawl.
Pitching
Punxsutawney: Braydon Trithart-3 2/3 IP, 5 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 5 SO; Evan Presloid-2/3 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO; Max Burkett-1/3 IP, 7 H, 10 R, 10 ER, 3 BB, 1 SO, 2 HBP.
DuBois: Grady Galiczynski-3 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 8 SO, 1 HBP; Maddox Bennett-2 IP, 2 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 4 BB, 3 SO, 2 HBP.
Winning pitcher: Galiczynski. Losing pitcher: Trithart.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.