Today

Sunny early then increasing clouds with some scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 84F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Sunshine and some clouds. High near 80F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.