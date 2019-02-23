Weather Alert

...STRONG AND POTENTIALLY DAMAGING WIND GUSTS POSSIBLE SUNDAY INTO MONDAY... ...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM SUNDAY TO 1 PM EST MONDAY... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN STATE COLLEGE HAS ISSUED A HIGH WIND WARNING, WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM SUNDAY TO 1 PM EST MONDAY. THE HIGH WIND WATCH IS NO LONGER IN EFFECT. * WINDS...WEST 20 TO 30 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 60 MPH. * WIND GUSTS...50 TO 60 MPH POSSIBLE FROM THE WEST. * TIMING...PEAK WIND GUSTS SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY MORNING. * IMPACTS...DAMAGING WINDS CAN BLOW DOWN TREES AND POWER LINES. WIDESPREAD POWER OUTAGES ARE EXPECTED. TRAVEL WILL BE DIFFICULT, ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... REVIEW WIND SAFETY AND PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION AT WEATHER.GOV/SAFETY/WIND. REVIEW WIND SAFETY AND PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION AT WEATHER.GOV/WIND. &&