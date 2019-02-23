DALLAS — The Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas has promoted DuBois native Heidi Mitchell to the position of assistant vice president and privacy officer.
She has responsibility for the overall implementation and management of the Bank’s data privacy program.
She joined the Dallas Fed in 2006.
Mitchell holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Bloomsburg University and an MBA from Clarion University.
She is the daughter of Robert and Diana Kessler of DuBois and attended DuBois Area High School.
For more information on the Dallas Fed, visit www.dallasfed.org.
