DuBOIS — The DuBois boys tennis team ran its record to 3-1 on the season after beating cross-town foe DuBois Central Catholic, 7-0, Wednesday afternoon at the City Park courts.
First year Beavers coach Joshua Reed worked in some of his younger players in single action on the day, while playing his veterans in doubles.
Houston Hemke blanked Cardinal Alec Srock, 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles, while teammates Kegan McCleary, Aum Patel and John Miller all won by the same 6-1, 6-1 score at 2-4 singles.
McCleary beat Colin Micknis, Patel upended Aaron Bohley and Miller bested Ava Sorek.
In doubles action, the DuBois duo of Cody Jaconski and Zach Johnson topped Srock and Neel Gupta, 6-1, 6-1 at No. 1.
The teams of Alex Graeca-Ethan Knarr and Don Crabtree and PJ Wheaton also won by scores of 8-1 vs. the Cardinal duos of Aiden Engle/Mathue Volpe and Bella Blakley/Jackie Reilly, respectively.
“I had the opportunity to play less experienced players in this meet,” said Reed. “They played well, and it was a great moral boost for next year’s promising players.”
DuBois opened its season last week by splitting a pair of matches — beating Brockway, 6-1, on March 30 and falling to Hollidaysburg, 6-1, on March 31.
The Beavers also beat Punxsutawney, 5-2, on Monday.
DuBOIS 7,
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 0
Singles
1. Houston Hemke (D) def. Alec Srock, 6-0, 6-0.
2. Keagan McCleary (D) def. Colin Micknis, 6-1, 6-1
3. Aum Patel (D) def. Aaron Bohley, 6-1, 6-1
4. John Miller (D) def. Ava Sorek, 6-1, 6-1
Doubles
1. Cody Jaconski/Zach Johnson (D) def. Srock/Neel Gupta, 8-1.
2. Alex Graeca/Ethan Knarr (D) def. Aiden Engle/Mathue Volpe, 8-1.
3. Don Crabtree/PJ Wheaton (D) def. Bella Blakley/Jackie Reilly, 8-1.
In other boys tennis action this week:
Tuesday
Brockway 6,
DCC 1
BROCKWAY — The Brockway boys tennis team won three of four singles matches and swept the doubles Tuesday to come away with a 6-1 victory against DuBois Central Catholic.
In singles action, Rovers Lewis Painter and Jared Marchiori notched 6-0, 6-0 wins against Aaron Gankosky and Colin Micknis at No. 1 and 3, respectively. Brockway’s Ryan Lin also topped Alec Srock, 6-1, 6-0.
Central Catholic’s lone win came at No. 4 singles, where Neel Gupta upended John Knox, 6-3, 6-1.
In doubles play, Painter and Lin teamed up to beat Srock and Gupta, 8-1, at No. 1. Marchiori and Knox notched an 8-5 win at No. 2 against Micknis and Aaron Bohley. At third doubles, Joe Hertel and Damon Tucker beat Mathue Volpe and Aiden Engle.
BROCKWAY 6,
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 1
Singles
1. Lewis Painter, B, def. Aaron Gankosky, DCC, 6-0, 6-0.
2. Ryan Lin, B, def. Alec Srock, DCC, 6-1, 6-0.
3. Jared Marchiori, B, def. Colin Micknis, DCC, 6-0, 6-0.
4. Neel Gupta, DCC, def. John Knox, B, 6-3, 6-1.
Doubles
1. Painter/Lin, B, def. Srock/Gupta, DCC, 8-1.
2. Marchiori/Knox, B, def. Micknis/Boxley, DCC, 8-5.
3. Hertel/Tucker, B, def. Volpe/Engle, DCC, 8-4.