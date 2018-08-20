ST. MARYS — The DuBois girls tennis team opened its season with a 9-0 win against Elk County Catholic, losing just a combined five games in those nine matches at Benzinger Park.
DuBois lost just two games in the five singles contest.
At No. 1, Alexis Strouse bested Emma Coppolo, 6-1, 6-0, while teammates Alaina Heberling and Alexa Zartman swept Lady Crusaders Maggie Challingsworth and Victoria Glatt, 6-0, 6-0 at Nos. 2 and 3, respectively.
Lady Beaver freshman Jessica Askey notched her first varsity win at No. 4, upending Sophie Neubert, 6-0, 6-1. Alex Volpe rounded out DuBois’ singles wins with a 6-0, 6-0 blanking of Ellie Flynn at No. 5.
Volpe also teamed up with Jenna Coffey to knock off Marley Sorg and Grace keyes, 8-1, at No. 1 doubles, while Askey paired up with sister Grace Askey to secure her second win in the day with an 8-1 victory against Alicia Kim and Aubrey Cahilly at second doubles.
Lauren Milletics and Lydia Dixon shut out ECC’s Audrey Dornish and Gina Bush at No. 3 doubles.
The closest matchup score-wise came at fourth doubles, where Lady Beavers Olivia Reidi and Claire Shaffer topped Destiny Fisher and Marcie Dollinger, 8-3.
DuBois welcomes Altoona in its home opener on Wednesday.
In other girls tennis action Monday;
St. Marys 7,
Bradford 0
St. MARYS — The St. Marys girls tennis team opened the season with a 7-0 win over Bradford at home Monday.
In the single’s portion of the match, the Lady Dutch received 8-0 victories from No. 1 Samantha Hayes over Lillian Baldwin, No. 2 Davan Lion over Claire Heffner, No. 3 Lilia Lion over Olivia Angell and No. 4 Isabela Ehrensberger over Michaela Terry.
St. Marys also won all three double’s matches over the Lady Owls.
Lydia Wiest and Brooke Henry defeated Baldwin and Terry 8-2 in the No. 1 doubles match.
In the second doubles match, Lauren Squires and Kiley Williams topped Heffner and Angell 8-2.
Breanna Marconi and Rachel Fleming recorded an 8-0 win in the No. 3 doubles match over Breanna Bernahard and Reece Norcross.
Head coach Dave Lion said his team got off to a strong start against a young opponent, as his team kept the points short and were more consistent than Bradford in the match.
Lion added that his team is eager to continue play and show their hard work on the practice court pay off.
St. Marys travels to Johnsonburg today, as the match will begin at 3:30 p.m.
Punxsutawney 7, Brockway 0
PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Brockway girls tennis team opened its season Monday at Punxsutanwey and suffered a 7-0 loss at the hands of the Lady Chucks.
Punxsy lost just five games in winning the four singles matches.
Lady Chucks Alex Campbell and Liz Stella beat Morgan Pirow and Lily Henry by identical 6-0, 6-0 scores at No. 2 and 4, respectively. Punxsy No. 1 Abby Gigliotti topped Selena Buttery, 6-1, 6-0, while Allie Doverspike bested Kenzie Hook, 6-1, 6-3, at No. 3.
The closest match of the day came at No. 1 doubles, where the Punxsy duo of Camden Emhoff and Taegon Ludwig held off Buttery and Pirow, 8-6.
Lady Chucks Madi Lorelli and Jadyn McMahan beat Hook and Henry, 7-3, at second doubles, while Chloe Aul and Hannah Pearce upended lady Rovers Margo Lindenmuth and Emily Roush, 8-1, at No. 3.
Brockway hosts Elk County Catholic today.
