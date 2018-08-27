DuBOIS — The DuBois girls tennis team got strong performances from several players on their way to a 7-0 win over Johnsonburg Monday afternoon.
In the No. 1 singles match, Alexis Strouse opened with a 6-0, 6-1 win over Johnsonburg’s Anna Cristini.
Strouse, like many of the Lady Beavers on the day, limited her mistakes while placing her serves and returns well throughout the match.
In the No. 2 singles match, Alaina Heberling made quick work of Madison Amacher, winning the match 6-0, 6-0.
Of the five matches to take the court to start the day, Herberling was the first to come away with a win.
In the No. 3 singles match, Alaina Zartman came away with a hard fought win over Chloe Trumbull for the Ramettes.
Zartman recorded a 6-2 win in the first set, before dominating the second set on her way to a 6-0 win.
Jessica Askey finished off the sweep off the singles matches for DuBois in the No. 4 match.
The freshman was in control of the match from start to finish, securing a 6-0, 6-0 win over Rachel Buhite.
In the top doubles match, DuBois’ Jenna Coffey and Alex Volpe battled Johnsonburg’s Cirstini wand Amacher.
While Cristini and Amacher kept the match close for most of it’s duration, Volpe and Coffey proved to be the better duo, coming away with an 8-4 victory.
In the No. 2 doubles match, Lauren Milletics and Gracey Askey took the court for the home team DuBois against Alexandra Hodgdon and Trumbull.
The match was tightly contested early on, with the two sides trading points in the early going.
Partway through the match, Askey was forced to take a timeout with a cut on her ankle after falling to the court.
After the break, the Lady Beavers duo took control of the match on their way to an 8-4 victory.
The match was the last of the afternoon, as the win closed out a strong afternoon for DuBois with a 7-0 victory.
In the No. 3 doubles match, Lydia Dixon and Olivia Reed took the court for the Lady Beavers against Ana Arthurs and Claire Yates for Johnsonburg.
Reed and Dixon were in control of the match from the first serve, securing a 8-0 win.
DuBois returns to action Thursday, as they host Brockway at 3:30 p.m., while Johnsonburg returns home today to host Brockway at 3:30 p.m.
