PUNXSUTAWNEY — The DuBois boys tennis team dropped a tight 403 contest at Punxsutawney Monday to drop to 0-2 on the early season.
The teams split the four singles matchups, but Punxsy won two of the three doubles contests to pull out the victory.
DuBois got singles wins from Jimmy Oberlin and Lucas Knarr. Oberlin bested Vincent Gigliotti, 6-4, 6-4 at No. 2, while Knarr topped Ben Fezell, 6-2, 6-0 at No. 4.
Punxsy’s Matt Blose blanked Beaver Noah Knarr, 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1, while teammate Garrett Fairman pulled out a hard fought 7-6, 7-5 win against Corey Giles at third singles,
In doubles action, DuBois collected a win at No. 3, where Drew Reiter and Blaze Welpott teamed up to beat Braxton Sherry and Andrew Young, 8-4.
It wasn’t quite enough though, as the Chucks pulled out identical 8-4 wins in the first two doubles matchups. Blose and Fezell paired up to beat Oberlin and Giles at No. 1, while Gigliotto and Fairman topped Lucas Knarr and Noah Knarr at No. 2.
“We knew Blose was going to be a tough match at No. 1. and also in first doubles,” said DuBois coach Jenna Kirk. “Jimmy and Lucas were our two singles wins. Jimmy just started playing last year, and he’s become one of our strongest and most consistent players. Lucas is new to singles this year, but he stepped up today and showed us he can handle the transition.
“Drew and Blaze were a strong match up at third doubles after getting warmed up in the first couple games.”
DuBois is back in action Thursday at Johnsonburg.
In other tennis action Monday:
St. Marys 5,
Clearfield 2
HYDE — St. Marys swept all four singles matches at Clearfield on its way to a 5-2 win against the Bison.
Dutchman Adam Snyder topped Landan Rosinsky, 6-4, 6-2 at No. 1 singles, while Cody Schaberl upended Avery Rowles, 6-1, 6-3.
Teammates Zach Hart and Kyle Gardner then posted identical, 6-0, 6-1 victories, with hart beating Kyler Rosinsky and Gardner Remington Shugarts.
St. Marys notched its final win at No. 2 doubles, with Hart and Gardner teaming up to best Shugarts and Kyler Rosinsky in a hard fought 9-7 contest.
Clearfield won the other tw doubles matches.
At No. 1, Landan Rosinky and Avery Rowles were 8-5 winners over Snyder and Schabrel, while No. 3 doubles partners Cruz Wright and Jace Kephart picked up an 8-3 victory over Jon Chamberlain and Dylan Aielo.
St. Marys travels to Elk County Catholic this afternoon.
