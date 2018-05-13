BROCKWAY — The DuBois boys tennis team closed out its season Friday by sweeping a doubleheader from host Brockway.
The Beavers pulled out a tight 4-3 victory in the first match before coming away with a 5-2 win in the night cap.
In the opener, DuBois won three of the four singles matches and one doubles contest to notch the overall victory.
Brockway’s Josh Solida won the No.1 singles contest, edging Noah Knarr, 8-6, but DuBois won the next three matchups.
Beaver Jimmy Oberlin bested Anthony Esposito, 8-6, at No. 2, wjhile Lucas Knarr beat Weston Hrin, 8-5 at No. 3. Corey Giles added an 8-1 win against Rover Nathan Bennett at fourth singles.
DuBois secured the overall victory when Blaze Welpott and Jake Landini teamed up to beat Dalton Hook and Lewis Painter, 10-5, at third doubles.
Brockway won the first two doubles contests.
Solida and Esposito knocked off Oberlin and Giles, 10-3, at No. 1 while Hrin and Bennett blanked Ethan Knarr and Lucas Knarr, 10-0 at No. 2.
In the second match of the day, DuBois captured the overall win by sweeping the four singles contests.
Oberlin and Noah Knarr collected identical 8-2 wins against Solida and Esposito at No. 1 and 2, respectively, while Lucas Knarr topped Hrin, 8-3 at third singles. Ethan Knarr posted an 8-5 win against Bennett at fourth singles.
DuBois also got a win at second doubles, where Welpott and Giles pulled out a hard fought 8-7 (7-5) victory against Hrin and Bennett.
Solida and Esposito teame up to beat Ethan Knarr and Lucas Knarr, 10-3, at first doubles, while Hook and Painter beat Connor Hamby and Landini, 10-2 at No. 3 doubles.
“We changed things up in the second match so the kids could play different opponents,” said DuBois coach Jenna Kirk. “I’m extremely proud of how this team did this season.
“There were a lot of exams and other end of year activities that caused some of the kids to miss some matches, but everyone always stepped up and played their best in whatever spot they needed to fill. I’m excited to see how these guys can do next season.”
