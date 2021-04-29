DuBOIS — The DuBois boys tennis team captured yet another victory Tuesday in what has proved to be a highly successful season for the Beavers to this point.
DuBois’ latest victim was Brockway, with the Beavers coming away with a 6-1 victory at the DuBois High School courts.
The Beavers sealed the overall victory by sweeping the four singles matchups before the teams split the two doubles contests played. Brockway was forced to forfeit at No. 3 doubles because it currently doesn’t have enough players to field teams for three doubles matches.
DuBois’ Cody Jaconski collected a nice win at No. 1 singles, upending Lewis Painter, 6-1, 6-0. Teammate Zach Johnson bested Jared Marchiori, 6-1, 6-3 at No. 2.
Beavers coach Joshua Reed mixed things up a little in the final two singles matches and inserted Don Crabtree and PJ Wheaton into the lineup. Both responded with victories.
Crabtree beat Jonathan Knox, 6-1, 6-1, while Wheaton topped Joe Hertel, 6-2, 6-3 to complete the singles sweep.
In doubles action, Alex Graeca and Ethan Knarr, DuBois’ usual No. 3 and 4 singles players, respectively, teamed up at No. 1 but dropped an 8-4 decision to Painter and Marchiori in what proved to be the Rovers’ lone win.
Beavers Houston Hemke and Matt McCullough captured an 8-4 win at second doubles against Knox and Hertel.
“Cody Jaconski was the star of this match,” said Reed. “His last encounter with Lewis (Painter) was a tight match. Cody’s evolution as a player was never more obvious than with the way he came prepared for Lewis’s play-style. The amount of reflection Cody puts into his prior matches is exactly the extra ingredient that most high school level players have yet to develop.”
DuBois (9-1) is scheduled to host DuBois Central Catholic today, weather permitting.
Brockway then suffered a 5-2 loss at Clearfield on Wednesday.
Painter factored into both wins for the Rovers. he beat Devan DeSantis, 6-0, 6-2, at No. 1 singles.
He then teamed up with Jared Marchiori to upend Bison Seth Visnosky and Will Brickley at No. 1 doubles, 8-4.
DuBOIS 6,
BROCKWAY
Singles
1. Cody Jaconski (D), def. Lewis Painter, 6-1, 6-0.
2. Zach Johnson (D) def. Jared Marchiori, 6-1, 6-3.
3. Don Crabtree (D) def. Jonathan Knox, 6-1, 6-1.
4. PJ Wheston (D) def. Joe Hertel, 6-2, 6-3.
Doubles
1. Painter/Marchiori (BW) def. Alex Graeca/Ethan Knarr, 8-4.
2. Houston Hemke/Matt McCullough (D) def. Knox/Hertel, 8-4.
3. DuBois won by forfeit.
Clearfield 5,
Brockway 2
Singles
1. Lewis Painter, B, def. Devan DeSantis, C, 6-0, 6-2.
2. Isakk Way, C, def. Jared Marchiori, B, 6-3, 1-6, 6-4.
3. Ethan Evilsizor, C, def. Johnathan Know, B, 6-2, 6-1.
4. Ryan Norman, C, def. Damon Tucker, B, 6-0, 6-3.
Doubles
1. Painter/Marchiori, B, def. Seth Visnofsky/Will Brickley, C, 8-4.
2. Norman/Ben Wriglesworth, C, def. Knox/Tucker, B, 8-5.
3. Braylen Way/Anthony Lopez, C won by forfeit.
In other tennis action Tuesday:
Punxsutawney 7,
DuBois Central
Catholic 0
PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney boys tennis team upended visiting DuBois Central Catholic, 7-0, Tuesday.
The Chucks swept all four singles contests, losing just a combined four games, while getting wins from Braxton Sherry (No. 1), Ben Gigliotti (No. 2), Zayin Spearing (No. 3) and Josh Shumaker (No. 4).
Sherry and Gigliotti also teamed up for an 8-0 win at No. 1 doubles against Cardinals Colin Micknis and Aaron Bohley. Spearing and Shumaker notched an 8-2 victory against Aiden Engle and Mathue Volpe at No. 2.
The closest matcup of the day came at third doubles, were Punxsy’s Michael Setree and Alex Dippin bested Ava Sorek and Megan Ochs, 8-4.
The Cardinals are scheduled to play at DuBois today.
PUNXSUTAWNEY 7,
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 0
Singles
1. Braxton Sherry (P) def. Harrison Starr, 6-0, 6-1.
2. Ben Gigliotti (P) def. Colin Micknis, 6-2, 6-1.
3. Zayin Spearing (P) def. Aaron Bohley, 6-0, 6-0.
4. Josh Shumaker (P) def. Mathue Volpe, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
1. Sherry/Gigliotti (P) def. Micknis/Bohley, 8-0.
2. Spearing/Shumaker (P) def. Aiden Engle/Mathue Volpe, 8-2.
3. Michael Setree/Alex Dippin (P) def. Ava Sorek/Megan Ochs, 8-4.