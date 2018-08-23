St. MARYS — The DuBois girls tennis team defeated St. Marys 5-4 on the road Thursday.
St. Marys got off to a strong start in the match, winning four of the five singles matches before DuBois took all four doubles matches to secure the win.
The Lady Dutch earned a win in the No. 1 singles match from Sam Hayes over DuBois’ Alexis Strouse.
Hayes won the match 6-1, 6-4, as St. Marys head coach Dave Lion said the match was the longest of the night, as the two sides were very talented and evenly matched.
St. Marys went ahead 3-0 as Davan Lion defeated Alaina Heberling 6-3, 6-0 in the No. 2 singles match, while Lilia Lion won the No. 3 singles match 6-2, 6-2 over Alexa Zartman.
Dave Lion noted that both Davan Lion and Lilia Lion kept long rallies going with their opponents while limiting the mistakes to secure the wins.
In the No. 4 singles match, St. Marys’ Isabela Ehrensberger was forced to retire to Jessica Askey due to an injury.
St. Marys also received a point from Brooke Henry, who came away wit ha 6-4, 6-4 win in the No. 5 singles match over Alex Volpe.
Lion noted that both Nery and Ehrensberger fought hard in their matches and both showed they are smart players by using their shot selection to their advantage in the matches.
In the No. 1 doubles match, DuBois’ Strouse and Askey came away with an 8-4 win over Lilia Lion and Davan Lion.
Zartman and Heberling then picked up another win for the Lady Beavers, topping Lydia Wiest and Lauren Squires in a tie-break 8-8 (10-5) in the No. 2 doubles match.
In the third doubles match, DuBois’ Volpe and Jenna Coffey secured a 8-0 victory over Breanna Marconi and Rachel Fleming.
Lion noted that it was the first doubles match together for Marconi and Fleming and said they worked well together and had some nice rallies.
In the No. 4 doubles match, Grace Askey and Lauren Milletics secured a 8-4 win for DuBois over Kylie Williams and Lydia Ehrensberger.
Lion said that DuBois is a very competitive and fantastic team to play, adding that his team always enjoys the challenge of playing them.
The head coach added that the match was a great test early in the season for his team and he was proud of the effort from everyone on his team throughout the match.
St. Marys returns to action Monday against Brockway at 3:30 p.m., while DuBois hosts Johnsonburg Monday at 3:30 p.m.
