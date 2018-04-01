DuBOIS — The following memorials have been presented to the DuBois Public Library recently. Memorial donations may be made to the library in person, by mail, or by phone at (814) 371-5930. Checks should be made payable to the DuBois Public Library, 31 S. Brady St., DuBois, PA 15801
In memory of:
- Arlene A. Burkey by Jane Heverley
- Helen Ferraracio by: Greg and Sis Murray, Dennis Weidenboerner
- Bickey Harvey by Jan and John Bishop
- Frank Hoover by Norman Morgan family
- Joseph Kruckow by Rock, Toni and Chelsea Senior
- Marie Ann “Mae” Lesky by: Debbie and Charlie Manning, Rick, Toni and Chelsea Senior
- Marie Anne Long by DuBois Area Book Club
- Michael Richko by Diane Deasey
- Evelyn M. Simbeck by: Board, Administration and Staff of Penn Highlands DuBois and Penn Highlands Healthcare, Mac and Helen McKendree, Mr. and Mrs. Jim Territo
