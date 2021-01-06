DuBois’ Chandler Ho, front, looks at the clock as as he stays in control of Central Dauphin’s Bryce Buckman during the final seconds of his 3-1 victory in their 138-pound bout in the blood round at the PIAA Class AAA Championships last year. Ho, who went on to place eighth, is one of two returning state qualifiers for the Beavers along with fellow senior Garrett Starr.