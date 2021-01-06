DuBOIS — The famous saying “The show must go on” couldn’t be more true about the 2020-21 DuBois wrestling team because that’s just what the Beavers must do despite being hit hard by graduation.
Gone is Ed Scott, the best wrestler in program history, along with fellow starters Trenton Donahue, Gauge Gulvas and Alex O’Harah — all of whom won 24 or more matches a year ago.
Scott, already a starter in college at N.C. State, is by far the biggest loss, one that his head coach and father Ed Scott won’t soon be able to replace. His impressive high school resume is well known.
He is DuBois’ lone two-time state champion and three-time state medalist (also won bronze as a freshman) and owns the school record for wins (151-6). He also was a four-time district and regional champ in Class 3A.
Donahue (32-9) was a three-time district champ and three-time state qualifier who placed sixth as a junior en route to compiling a career record of 130-24. Gulvas (26-14) fell one win short of reaching states a year ago, while O’Harah (24-12) reached regionals.
Despite those losses, the cupboard is far from bare for Scott and his staff as DuBois welcomes back eight starters.
That group is headlined by a pair of seniors — returning state medalist Chandler Ho (31-14, 8th place medal) and returning state qualifier Garrett Starr (21-11). Ho is a two-time PIAA qualifier who enters his senior year with an 84-33 record.
Also back are seniors Ryan Gildersleeve (6-6, D 4/9 6th place) and Kam Stevenson (12-18, D-4/9 5th), juniors Austin Mitchell (20-15, D-4/9 4th), Ryan White (13-16, D-4/9 3rd) and Cadin Delaney (9-16) and sophomore Brendan Orr (25-12, D-4/9 1st).
“We return eight starters from last season, and and the success of this season is going to depend on the leadership of this group,” said Coach Ed Scott. “Our returning starters include two state qualifiers, Ho and Starr, with Ho bringing home an 8th place medal. These guys are going to be setting the tone for our new faces, and we are looking for this group to get us bonus points.”
“Ho is a very talented wrestler who has been putting in extra time, and you can see his efforts are paying off in the wrestling room,” said Scott. “As he becomes more confident, he becomes more dangerous and his rank in the state will rise. How high Chandler can climb is up to him being confident in his ability to score points and open matches up.
“Garrett Starr has gotten bigger, stronger and wiser this year. He is nasty with his top wrestling and is showing signs of improving on his state qualifying finish last year.”
Even though Ho and Starr reached states, Orr is the lone returning district champ for the Beavers, winning the 113-pound bracket at the D-4/9 Class AAA Championships as a freshman.
“Orr is showing great progress, and we are looking for him to build on his freshman year success,” said Scott.
While those eight returnees look to comprise most of DuBois’ starting lineup again this season, Scott will see an influx of newcomers also hit the mat. Chief among them are three freshmen — Davey Aughenbaugh (120/126 pounds), Zack Gallagher (215 pounds) and Ja’Reese Stowe (285).
“Davey Augenbaugh and Zach Gallagher are both hard workers who are dedicated to this sport, and even though they are young, we are counting on them to make an impact this season,” said Scott. “If they bring the same intensity to matches that we see during practice they are going to be consistently scoring points for us. Stowe is a big athletic 285 pounder who has the potential to develop into a solid heavy weight.”
Sophomore newcomers Kameron Knisely (106/113) and Cooper Harris (145/152 may also have to step into a starting roles in their first seasons, while freshman Kaden Clark (172) and senior Jacob Krause (2-5, 152/160) will add depth in the upperweights.
Scott also has an increased number of female wrestlers this season — a group that has increased to five and will help add some depth in places if needed.
Junior Andrea Wilmoth (152/160) is the most experienced of that group and is a varsity returnee. She is a multiple time medalist at the PA Girls State Championships.
She is joined by varsity newcomers in senior Stephanie Juarez and sophomores Aubree Donahue, Abby Klaiber and Alison Young. Juarez was a manager for the team last season.
Scott, is excited about not only what that group can do, but all his wrestlers this season and is happy for his team to have the chance to compete give all the uncertainty surrounding the season because of COVID-19.
“As a team, we are looking forward to participating in the season even though it will be shortened and structured differently,” said Scott. “We are hopeful that our wrestlers will continue to stay healthy and be able to wrestle in all our scheduled contests.
“This season may be different but we are going to be given the opportunity to complete, and we want to see these wrestlers have their opportunity to demonstrate their progress. Each of these wrestlers have goals that they want to achieve this year, we want to support them and give them their chance to reach those goals.”
Scott will once again be assisted by Denny Nosker, Garrett Brown and Tony Geer.
The Beavers open the season Saturday at home with a tri-match featuring Clearfield and Philipsburg-Osceola.
Clearfield will wrestle P-O at noon, followed by DuBois vs. P-O at 2 p.m. Clearfield and DuBois will then clash at 4 p.m. for the Pete Morelli “Battle for the Buck” Trophy.
ROSTER
Seniors: Ryan Gildersleeve, Chandler Ho, Stephanie Juarez, Jacob Krause, Garrett Starr, Kam Stevenson. Juniors: Cadin Delaney, Austin Mitchell, Ryan White, Andrea Wilmoth. Sophomores: Aubree Donahue, Cooper Harris, Abby Klaiber, Kameron Knisely, Brendan Orr, Alison Young. Freshmen: Davey Aughenbaugh, Kaden Clark, Zack Gallagher, Ja’Reese Stowe