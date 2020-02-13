DuBOIS — The DuBois rifle team picked up a 1435-1242 win over DuBois Central Catholic in an air rifle only match to wrap up the regular season at the DuBois Pistol and Rifle Club Thursday.
The match saw both teams improve since they last met on Jan. 16, as DuBois shot 1434 in the last meeting while DCC improved from a 1234 in the previous match.
The Beavers, who moved to 9-1 with the victory, were once again led by Keith Fatula with a match-high 291, while Alexandria Howard followed with a personal-best 288.
Alex Long and Kassie Uplinger both shot 286 on the day, as the score was a personal-best for Uplinger, while Danielle Baumgartner rounded out DuBois’ top-five shooters with a 284.
The Beavers added four other personal-best scores at the match from Zak Roy (277), Megan O’Rourke (270), Jordan Uplinger (270) and Zach Shugarts (257).
Derek Strouse led the Cardinals with a 273, while Taven Lukehart shot a 257 for DCC.
DuBois Central’s top-five was rounded out by Madison Hannah (245) Hayes Cooper (234) and Lindsay Reiter (233).
The Beavers also won the junior vastly match by a score of 289-266 to finish the regular season undefeated at 10-0.
Cassy Salter led DuBois on the JV side with a personal-best 98, while Mia Edwards and Zach Funair followed with scores of 96 and 95 respectively.
Also for DuBois, Dory Morgan (95), Andy Getch (95) and Nathan Shaffer (86) all added personal-best scores.
Brady Snyder led the way for DCC in the JV match with a 93, as Barak Clouser (87) and Nathan Irwin (86) rounded out the top-three in the loss.
DuBois will return to action at the state championships, which are set to be held in Meyersdale Feb. 22-23.