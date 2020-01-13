DuBOIS — Led by strong performances from its four seniors, the DuBois rifle team secured a 1362-1315 victory over Forest Hills Monday evening.
The team’s four seniors, Keith Fatula, Alex Long, Danielle Baumgartner and Kassie Uplinger accounted for four of the team’s top five scores in the victory.
Fatula led all shooters on the day with a score of 282, while Long and Alexandria Howard both shot score of 276 for the Beavers.
Baumbartern followed with a 265, while Uplinger followed with a 263, which was a personal best for the senior.
Zak Roy and Janee Waxler added personal best scores on the day for DuBois with rounds of 255 and 247 respectively.
Carlie McGough led Forest Hills with a 271, while Mitchell Costlow followed with a 269, and Donovan Faith (265), Abbey Miller (256) and Thomas Hockensmith (254) rounded out the top-five in the loss.
In the junior varsity match, DuBois was led by a 96 from Mia Edwards as it edged Forest Hills by a score of 271-266.
Cassy Salter (89) and Dory Morgan (86) rounded out the top-three in the victory for DuBois, while Krista Miller added a personal best score of 70 for the Beavers.
DuBois is back in action Wednesday as it hosts Everett at 4 p.m.