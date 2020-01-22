NORTHERN CAMBRIA — The DuBois rifle team secured a 1363-1244 victory on the road over Northern Cambria Wednesday afternoon.
The Beavers were led by Keith Fatula, who shot a match-high 285, while Alex Long followed with a 276.
Danielle Baumgartner shot a 273 for DuBois, while Alexandria Howard posted a score of 270 and Jeremy Wolfgang rounded out the top-five for the visitors with a personal-best of 259.
Cassy Salter and Samantha Muth both added personal-best scores in varsity action for the Beavers with scores of 250 and 234 respectively.
Northern Cambria was led by Ethan Krawcion with a 266, while Joshua Fetzer posted a 253 and Trace Chords followed with a round of 250.
Brianna Smith and Sean Morgan rounded out the home side’s top-five with scores of 238 and 237 respectively.
DuBois also won the junior varsity match 283-222, as Zak Roy led all shooters with a 96, good enough for a personal best.
Janee Waxler followed with a 94 for the Beavers, while Jordan Uplinger rounded out the top-three with a round of 93.
Jacob Scanlon and Alex Snyder both posted rounds of 75 to lead Northern Cambria, while Hunter Buterbaugh rounded out the top-three for the home team with a 72.
DuBois is off until Feb. 3 when it travels to face Chestnut Ridge.