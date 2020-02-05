20200206-ce-sp Baumgartner

DuBois’ Danielle Baumgartner, shown here at practice earlier this season, shot a personal-best 277, good enough for the Beavers’ third-best score, in a 1376-1240 win over Somerset Wednesday.

 File photo by Craig Moyer

INDIANA — The DuBois rifle team secured a 1376-1240 victory over Somerset in a match held in Indiana Wednesday afternoon.

The Beavers, who moved to 7-1 on the season with the win, were once again led by Keith Fatula, who shot a match-high 283 as DuBois recorded the top-four overall scores on the day.

Alexandria Howard followed with a 281, while Danielle Baumgartner shot a personal-best 277.

Alex Long and Kassie Uplinger rounded out the top-five for DuBois with scores of 274 and 261 respectively.

Somerset was led by a 271 from Luke Wess, while Taylor Sleasman followed with a 263.

Shane Chabol (247), John Dively (243) and Maryssa Nicklow (226) rounded out the top-five for Somerset in the loss.

On the junior-varsity side, DuBois secured a 275-262 win to remain undefeated on the season at 8-0.

Samantha Muth and Janee Waxler led the way for DuBois as both shot 92 in the win, while Ashely Yanulittis followed with a 91 in the victory.

DuBois is back in action today as it hosts Bishop Carroll at 4 p.m.

