INDIANA — The DuBois rifle team secured a 1376-1240 victory over Somerset in a match held in Indiana Wednesday afternoon.
The Beavers, who moved to 7-1 on the season with the win, were once again led by Keith Fatula, who shot a match-high 283 as DuBois recorded the top-four overall scores on the day.
Alexandria Howard followed with a 281, while Danielle Baumgartner shot a personal-best 277.
Alex Long and Kassie Uplinger rounded out the top-five for DuBois with scores of 274 and 261 respectively.
Somerset was led by a 271 from Luke Wess, while Taylor Sleasman followed with a 263.
Shane Chabol (247), John Dively (243) and Maryssa Nicklow (226) rounded out the top-five for Somerset in the loss.
On the junior-varsity side, DuBois secured a 275-262 win to remain undefeated on the season at 8-0.
Samantha Muth and Janee Waxler led the way for DuBois as both shot 92 in the win, while Ashely Yanulittis followed with a 91 in the victory.
DuBois is back in action today as it hosts Bishop Carroll at 4 p.m.