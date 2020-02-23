MEYERSDALE — The DuBois rifle team took second in both the smallbore and air rifle competitions at the Pennsylvania State Rifle Match at the Meyersdale Area School District shooting range Sunday.
DuBois fell short of Everett, which handed the Beavers their lone loss of the regular season back on Feb. 15, in both competitions.
In the smallbore competition, the Warriors won with a score of 2253 ahead of DuBois’ 2221, while also claiming the air rifle title with a 1534, as the Beavers followed with a 1523.
“We knew Everett was going to be our toughest competition because they won our district and beat us in the regular season,” DuBois head coach Joanne Pentz said.
“They (Everett) just had a stronger match and that’s the thing about rifle, it’s just you against the target and you can’t do anything to slow down your opponent.”
Conemaugh Township took third place in both events, as DuBois edged it by just one point in the smallbore competition where it posted a 2220, while taking third in air rifle with a score of 1488.
Three of DuBois’ four seniors — Keith Fatula, Alex Long and Danielle Baumgartner — played key roles in its second place finishes in their final match with the team.
Fatula posted the Beavers’ top score in the smallbore competition with a 564, which was good enough for fifth place overall.
Alexandria Howard posted DuBois’ next best score in the event with a 556 to take 11th place, while Baumgartner followed in 13th place with a 552 and Long took 18th with a score of 549.
Emma Rhode, who was competing as an individual out of Kutztown High School, won the event with a score of 574.
Abigail Knapp of Shanksville-Stonycreek posted a 569 to take second, while Joey Kovach of Everett finished third with a 567.
In the air rifle completion, Long led the Beavers with a 386 to take second place as he finished just one point behind champion Allison Klavuhn, who shot a 387 for Everett.
Baumgartner took fourth for DuBois with a score of 384, while Fatula shot a 383 to finish in sixth place and Howard came in 21st with a score of 370.
Rhode took third in the event with a 385 as she was the lone competitor at the match to record a top-three finish in both competitions.
The three seniors to compete at the match are joined by Kassie Uplinger as the four graduating seniors for the team this season.
“The seniors are going to be hard to replace, they’ve been with us for so long and they are awesome kids and all really hard workers,” Pentz said.