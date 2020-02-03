NEW PARIS — The DuBois rifle team secured a 1370-1338 victory over Chestnut Ridge on the road Monday afternoon.
The Beavers were led by Keith Fatula with a match-high 283, while Alex Long posted the second-best score of the day for either team with a 278.
Danielle Baumgartner followed with a personal-best 274, as Alexandria Howard shot a 272 and Megan O’Rourke rounded out DuBois’ top-five shooters with a personal-best 263.
On the varsity side, Janee Waxler added a personal-best 249 for the Beavers.
Chestnut Ridge was led by a 274 from Addison McMakin, while Kaleb Mickle followed with a 271.
Aiden Pittman (2680, Eli Berkey (264) and Jett Guyer (261) rounded out the top-five scorers for the home side.
On the junior varsity side, DuBois picked up a narrow 279-273 win led by a 96 from Zak Roy.
Cassy Salter and Ashley Yanulittis rounded out the top-three scorers for the Beavers with a 94 and 89 respectively.
DuBois is back in action Wednesday as takes on Somerset in Indiana.