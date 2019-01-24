DuBOIS — The DuBois rifle team defeated Conemaugh Township Thursday by a score of 1361-1359 to remain undefeated on the year.
DuBois (6-0) was led by Keith Fatula with a personal best score of 285, while Alexandria Howard added a personal best 282.
Alex Long added a 283, while Courtney Weidow (269) and Kassie Uplinger (252) each added personal bests to round out the scorers for the Beavers.
Conemaugh Township was led by Olivia Maria with a 280, while Haley Fetterman (275), Logan Marisa (274), Brady Doyle (265) and Ruby Korenoski (265) also scored for the Indians.
The match was a rematch of last season’s air rifle state title, which the Beavers also secured a victory in, claiming the title with a 1530-1524 win.
On the junior varsity side, DuBois was defeated 275-273 to fall to 4-2 on the season.
The JV team was led by a personal best 94 from Jeremy Wolfgang, while Cassandra Salter (90) and Ashley Yanulittis (89) added personal bests to round out the scorers for the Beavers.
Zach Shugarts (88) and Colin Micknis (78) also shot personal bests for the DuBois JV squad.
Conemaugh Township was led on the JV side by Alex Zakucia with a 95, while Emily Levadnuk (91) and Adrian Shane (89) scored for the Indians.
DuBois is back in action Monday as they travel to face Portage.
