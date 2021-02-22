DuBOIS — The DuBois rifle team closed out its regular season with a 1364-1336 victory against North Star on Monday.
The Beavers’ team total was its highest of the season and comes as the team is preparing to compete at the state meet next month.
DuBois’ Alexandria Howard led all shooters with a personal-best 286, while teammate Ella Sprague shot a personal-best 278 for the second-best overall score of the day.
Karley Nelson added a 269 for DuBois, while Zak Roy (268) and Jeremy Wlfgang (263) rounded out the scoring for the Beavers, who finished the season with an 8-2 record.
Zachary Tedrow led North Star with a 274, while teammates Elissa Barron (273) and Hunter Snowberger (271) also shot in the 270s. Snowberger’s score was a personal best. Nichole Rininger ad Kyle Price each shot 259 to finish out the Cougars’ scoring.
DuBois also won the JV match, 277-261.
Derek London and Cassy Salter both shot 93s for DuBois to tie for the best overall score, but London won medalist honors with more center hits (3-2). London’s score was a personal best, as was the 91 posted by Dory Morgan to round out the Beavers’ scoring.
Ronin Krouse led the Cougars with a 92.
DuBois’ JV squad ended the year with a 6-4 record.
Unlike DuBois’ regular season matches which were held virtually against its opponents, the PA Rifle State Championship Match will be a shoulder-to-shoulder event held in Everett.
DuBois will compete on Sunday, March 7 for the state title.