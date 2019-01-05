Today

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 34F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 34F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.

Tomorrow

Cloudy skies. High 37F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.