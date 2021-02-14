DuBOIS — The DuBois boys basketball team used lights out shooting and a stifling defense to run past visiting Penn Cambria, 74-31, Saturday afternoon.
The Beavers raced out to an 18-5 lead after the opening eight minutes and never looked back as they held the Panthers to single-digit scoring in all four quarters.
Meanwhile, DuBois’ lowest quarter total was 15 and that came in the fourth.
The Beavers used a 17-8 second period to build a 35-13 halftime advantage before putting the mercy rule into affect in the third. DuBois outscored the Panthers, 24-9, in that third quarter to take a commanding 59-22 in the final eight minutes.
While DuBois’ defense held Penn Cambria in check, its offense was lighting it up from the outside.
The Beavers hit 13-pointers in the game, which was one more two-point field the team had in the contest. DuBois hit five of those treys during its high-scoring third quarter.
DuBois also went a perfect 11-for-11 at the foul line as an extension of its hot-shooting performance in a game where all 12 Beavers who played scored.
Senior Nick Felix led the Beavers with a game-high 16 points, including four 3-pointers. Felix scored all his points in the second and third quarters.
Teammate Andrew Shaffer-Doan came off the bench to score 11 points, all in the fourth quarter, while Lennon Lindholm also reached double figures with 10. Shaffer-Doan hit three treys and Lindholm two. Jordin Sommers also hit a pair of triples on his way to scoring eight points.
The victory was the third in a row for the Beavers and improved their season record to 10-4. DuBois is back in action tonight at home against Oil City.
DuBOIS 74, PENN CAMBRIA 31
Score by Quarters
Penn Cambria 5 8 9 9 — 31
DuBois 18 17 24 15 — 74
Penn Cambria—31
Carter Smith 3 0-0 7. Jake Tsikalas 0 0-0 0, Garrett Harrold 6 0-1 12, Mason McCarthy 1 1-2 3, Conner Kasabinus 0 0-0 0, Brodie O’Donell 1 0-0 3, Kyle Reese 1 0-0 2, Zack Fedenrudo 1 0-0 2, Zack Grove 0 0-0 0, Easton Femelsburger 1 0-0 2, Vinny Chirdon 0 0-0 0, Andre Marinak 0 0-0 0, Kaydm Logan 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 1-3 31.
DuBois—74
Jordin Sommers 3 0-0 8, Nick Felix 5 2-2 16, Nick Farrell 2 0-0 5, Lennon Lindholm 3 2-2 10, Brady Woodward 3 0-0 6, Michale Orzechowski 1 2-2 4, McKellen Jaramillo 1 1-1 3, Ryan Kovalyak 1 0-0 2, Joey Foradora 1 0-0 3, Chooch Husted 1 2-2 4, Andrew Shaffer-Doan 3 2-2 11, Al Pasternak 1 0-0 2. Totals: 25 11-11 74.
Three-pointers: P. Cambria 2 (Smith, O’Donell), DuBois 13 (Sommers 2, Felix 4, Farrell, Lindholm 2, Foradora, Shaffer-Doan 3).
Johnsonburg 38,
Elk Co. Catholic 36
ST. MARYS — Johnsonburg did something Friday night very few teams have done — beat an Aaron Straub coached Elk County Catholic team on its home floor — thanks to a key 10-2 second-half run that helped give the Rams a hard-fought 38-36 victory.
The win was the Rams’ second this season against Elk County Catholic (11-2), which is undefeated against all other teams. Johnsonburg came away with a 49-44 win on its home floor on Jan. 15.
The loss ended a 30-game home winning streak for the Crusaders, whose last setback inside the Aaron Straub Gymnasium came three years to the day (Feb. 13, 2018) to Bradford. That loss also came by two points, 56-54.
The loss also was ECC’s first at home to a Class A school in more than eight years, with Johnsonburg being that last squad accomplishing the feat, 47-37, on Dec. 11, 2012.
That Rams squad was led by the duo of Cole Peterson and Cameron Grumley and went on to finish as the state runner-up.
Saturday’s winning effort was fueled by the duo of Cam Stelene and Gabe Watts, who combined to score 29 of the Rams’ 38 points.
Stelene, who had a game-high 16 points, scored late in third to tie things up t 28-28 after three quarters. Watts then scored twice to open the fourth around a hoop by Stelene to give the Rams the lead for good at 34-28.
Elk County won the JV game 35-14. Adam Straub led the Crusaders with 12 points, while Cameron Klebacha had 10. Luke Zimmerman led the Rams with six points.
Both teams are back in action Tuesday night. Elk County travels to St. Marys, while Johnsonburg (8-2) hosts Cameron County.
JOHNSONBURG 38,
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 36
Score by Quarters
J’burg 11 10 7 10 — 38
ECC 10 7 11 8 — 36
Johnsonburg—38
Gabe Watts 6 1-5 13, Cam Stelene 7 1-2 16, John Douglas 1 0-0 3, Eric Christoff 1 2-2 5, Jefferson Freeburg 0 1-2 1, Ethan Wells 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 5-11 38.
Elk County Catholic—36
Luke Jansen 2 1-2 5, Jordan DePrator 1 0-0 2, Mason McAllister 4 0-0 8, Mark Kraus 4 0-0 12, Charlie Breindel 3 103 9, Joe Wolfe 0 0-0 0, Tommy Slay 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 2-5 36.
Three-pointers: J’burg 3 (Stelene, Douglas, Christoff), ECC 6 (Kraus 4, Breindel 2).
St. Marys 51,
Oswayo Valley 16
SHINGLEHOUSE — St. Marys made the trek to Shinglehouse on Saturday and came home with a lopsided 51-16 victory against Oswayo Valley.
Mitchell Reiter led a balanced Flying Dutchmen attack with 12 points. Bryce Walker added eight points, while Drake Caskey had seven.
St. Marys (7-3) hosts cross-town rival Elk County Catholic Tuesday night.