The DuBois trio of, left to right, AC Deemer, Joey Foradora and Ryan White, run together during a meet at Brockway earlier this season. The trio all scored for the Beavers in a tri-meet sweep at Punxsutawney Tuesday, as Deemer finished second in 17:22, followed by Foradora in third at 17:31 and White in sixth with a time of 17:53.