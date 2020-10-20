PUNXSUTAWNEY — The DuBois boys and girls cross country team competed in a tri-meet with DuBois Central Catholic and Punxsutawney Tuesday, as the boys team went 2-0 while the Lady Beavers went 1-1.
On the boys side, DuBois edged the hots 25-32, while topping DCC 16-47, while the girls team beat DCC 15-50, as the Lady Cardinals did not have the minimum five runners to score, while dropping a tight 28-27 decision to the Lady Chucks.
Punxsutawney picked up a pair of wins over DCC, as the girls also won 15-50, while the boys team won 16-43.
The Beavers finished with four of the top-six runners in the boys race, led by a second-place finish from AC Deemer at 17:22, as he finished behind Punxsy’s Aiden McLaughlin at 16:59.
Joey Foradora followed at 17:31 to take third for DuBois, while McKellen Jaramillo (17:48) and Ryan White (17:53) took fifth and sixth, respectively.
The Beavers’ scoring was rounded out by Jaedon Yarus, who took 10th after crossing the line in 18:45.
JP Piccirillo led DuBois Central Catholic with a time of 18:36, good enough for a ninth-place finish, while Brendan Paisley posted the Cardinals second-best time of the day at 20:15 to place 15th.
The girls race saw DuBois sweep the top-two, as Morgan Roemer finished first at 20:16, followed by Lady Beaver teammate Julia Wirths with a time of 20:51.
Punxsutawney had the next three-best finishers and had five runners finish in the top-eight, led by a third-place finish from Elizabeth Long at 21:53.
Anna Wingard was the Lady Beavers’ next finisher, crossing in sixth at 22:18, while Sidney Beers (22:45) and Morgan King 23:39) rounded out DuBois’ scoring with ninth and 10th place finishes, respectively.
Beth Williams led the Lady Cardinals, finishing just outside of the top-10 in 11th with a time of 24:17.
DuBois and Punxsy split the junior meet. The DuBois boys pulled out a slim 29-30 victory, despite having just three runners compete after “ghost” runners were used to complete the scoring. The Lady Beavers fell 27-30 to the Lady Chucks.
DuBois had the Top 3 finishers in the boys race, led by overall winner Landon Akers (13:35). Andrew Mottern (14:04) was second and Jay Parekh (14:08) third.
On the girls’ side, Lady Beaver Lucy Williams crossed line in second (15:00), while Brooke Morris (15:46) was fourth. Lindsey Johnson (15:47) and Alissa Stevens (16:26) were sixth and seventh, respectively.
The junior high boys finished the season with a 5-3 record, while the girls were 4-4.