HOLLIDAYSBURG — The DuBois cross country teams hit road once again Thursday and brought home four wins as the boys and girls squads each swept Hollidaysburg and Central Mountain.
The Beavers scored a 23-34 win against Hollidaysburg and more a lopsided 15-44 victory vs. Central Mountain. The Lady Beavers won by similar scores, besting Hollidaysburg 22-38 and Central Mountain 15-44.
DuBois’ McKellan Jaramillo was the overall winner by 37 seconds in the boys race over Hollidaysburg’s Chris Love, 17:41-18:16. Five of the next eight runners to cross the finish line in the Top 10 were DuBois runners.
Beaver AC Deemer was third, just two seconds behind Love with a time of 18:18. Teammates Joey Foradora (18:47) and Ryan White (18:58) crossed the line in fifth and sixth, respectively, while Gauge Gulvas (19:55) was eighth and Ryan Gildersleeve (20:08) ninth.
DuBois had two other runners in the Top 15 in Christian Roemer (13th, 20:44) and Jaedon Yarus (14th, 20:45).
DuBois also had six runners place in the Top 10 in the girls’ race, an effort led by freshman Julia Wirths, who beat Hollidaysburg’s Maggie Greenland by more than a minute, 21:27-22:45.
Lady Beaver Morgan Rothrock (23:02) was third, while Krya Hoover (23:56), Anna Wingard (23:56) and Emalee Horner (24:00) finished 5th-7th. Ashley Usaitis also earned a Top 10 finish, coming in ninth with a time of 24:46.
DuBois’ only other Top 15 finish in the girls event came from Abby Horner (26:38), who was 15th.
DuBois has its first home meet of the season Tuesday, hosting St. Marys and Kane on its new course at the high school. The DuBois squads had previously run on the course at the Wasson Elementary School.