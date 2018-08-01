As the month of July came to an end, so to did most of the Little League All-Star action for our area.
One team from the Tri-County Area is still in action, as the Elk-McKean Junior League Baseball All-Stars — a squad comprised of players from Ridgway, Johnsonburg and Kane — open East Region Tournament play on Friday in Freehold, N.J.
The squad is the second from the area to reach regional play this summer, with the St. Marys Junior League Softball All-Stars having bowed out at their East Region tourney in Connecticut last week.
At the state level, the only All-Star tournament usually still ongoing or just concluding this time of year is in the 11-year-old softball division.
DuBois, which didn’t field at team at that age group this summer, had teams finished second at states the previous two years in Fairchance. West Point won the 11-year-old state crown on Monday, with the tourney having been moved to West Newton this year.
Each of the previous two years DuBois had to come out of the losers’ bracket in hopes of the winning the state crown before falling in the first championship game to the undefeated team on both occasions.
Both teams made the trip to states as the lone team in Section 1, with the games in Fairchance being the first meaningful ones they played after a long summer of practicing in preparation for the event.
Last year’s group of DuBois 11-year-olds opened states with a win against Nittany Valley that they likely won’t soon forget. It was a game that took over 24 hours to complete because of inclement weather that hit the Fairchance/Uniontown area.
That game, played July 29 of last year, is where we jump back to on this “Throwback Thursday.”
After a scoreless first inning, Nittany Valley grabebd the lead with a three-riun top of the second against DuBois starter Melia Mitskavich.
However, DuBois answered right back with three runs of its own in the bottom of the second.
Maddy Orzechowski hustled out an infield single to open the inning. She quickly stole second and reached third with two outs on a sacrifice bunt by Teegan Runyon. Beers then dropped a single into right field to plate Orzechowski.
Abbey Miller followed with a double that the right fielder misjudged. Beers scored on the double, with Miller ending up at third on a throw home. That turned the lineup over to Mitskavich, who singled to left to score Miller to even things at 3-3.
Nittany Valley got a one-out walk by Morgan Besecker in the third, but Besecker was eventually picked off third by catcher Aaliyah Estrada to end the inning.
DuBois then went quietly in order in the bottom half of the third as a light rain quickly turned into a monsoon.
In just a few minutes, the field and surrounding area was completely under water. The major storm halted play that Friday night. The game was set to resume at noon on Saturday, but a second storm system that moved through the area overnight forced that time back to 5 p.m.
When action resumed Saturday, DuBois quickly seized control of the game.
After Mitskavich recorded a 1-2-3 top of the fourth, the DuBois offense got her the lead in the bottom half of the inning.
Jessy Frank blasted a triple to right-center to led off the inning and scored on Beers’ one-out single to left. Beers promptly stole second and raced home on a single to right by pinch-hitter Kiki Foster to put DuBois up 5-3.
Nittany Valley tried to answer back in the top of the half of the fifth, loading the bases with no outs on a leadoff triple and a pair of walks.
However, Mitskavich came up with a huge play when she fielded a comebacker and threw home to Estrada, who in turn fired to first to complete a 1-2-3 double play. Mitskavich then got a ground out to end the inning, stranding runners at second and third.
DuBois carried that momentum into the bottom of the fifth and added to its lead with three more runs.
Pinch-hitter Lydia Morgan led off the inning with a single to right. She was bunted to second by fellow pinch-hitter Kamryn Fontaine, while Kayley Risser — DuBois’ third pinch-hitter in a row — was hit by a pitch.
Frank followed with a single to center to plate Morgan, while Risser later scored on a wild pitch. Beers capped the inning when she beat out an infield single with two outs that allowed Frank to score to make it an 8-3 game.
Nittany Valley tried to make some noise in the sixth when Carley Clarkson drew a leadoff walk. But, the DuBois defense took over from there to quickly end the game.
Estrada threw out Clarkson trying to steal second for the first out, while first baseman Gabby Orzechowski made a diving catch on a soft pop-up hit buy Sadie Ripka. A grounder to Maddy Orzechowski at short then ended the game.
DuBois collected 10 hits in the state-opening victory with Beers and Frank leadig the attack.
Beers was 3-for-3 with three RBIs, two stolen bases and two runs scored, while Frank finished 2-for-3 with a triple, RBI and two runs scored.
q q q
Chris Wechtenhiser is the sports editor of the Courier Express and Tri-County Sunday newspapers.
