Very few residents of the City of DuBois or of surrounding Sandy Township have enough information now to make rational decisions about whether to merge into one city.
That is as it should be. The process is just now far enough along that the people who think the idea might have merit can explain their viewpoint to the rest of us.
If — and it is still an “if,” not a “when” — the question does make it onto an election ballot, it will be the fourth time that voters have been asked to pass judgment.
Though the essential question remains the same, the actual ways in which that might be done were different in details during the three previous votes, roughly 30, 20 and 10 years ago. In those votes, city residents voted “Yes.” Township residents voted “No” — but by decreasing margins.
Now, with western Pennsylvania’s population shrinking and graying, with our economy shrunken due to loss of jobs and devastated by the lockdown effects of the COVID pandemic, consolidation might be more than desirable. Joining together might be the only way to avoid either municipal bankruptcy (in effect, the state takes over and imposes whatever taxes it chooses) or drastic cuts that could leave streets unpaved or less frequently plowed, police and fire protection underfunded, parks and fields left unmown ... a laundry list of recession/depression gloominess.
DuBois is essentially landlocked. Little land is available for development. Much of its housing stock is aging. Much of its commercial property was designed to suit the walk-to-work, walk-to-shop habits of a half-century and more ago.
Sandy Township has land, but growth brings its own problems. How to pay for streets and sewers to accommodate growth when wage taxes are drying up and property taxes might go unpaid is a significant economic cruncher.
Those realities have persuaded Sandy Township’s supervisors and administration to revisit the consolidation issue. The revival has been met with enthusiasm by City of DuBois council members and administration.
The idea is sensible, solid, and almost unarguable. Should Sandy Township and the City of DuBois consolidate? Yes!
But ... how?
Ah, therein lies the rub.
What will happen to taxes? To turf wars? To taxes? To police and fire departments? To taxes?
These details are not yet known. But as a Jan. 7 news story made clear, a draft outline from a study has been received. It will be reviewed and then released. Meetings will be held. Questions will be asked and answered.
Only then will we see whether not only “if” the two governments should merge, but “how.”
In the meantime, we need to pay attention. This issue is too important to be settled out of ignorance, past prejudice or sheer stubbornness.
— Denny Bonavita