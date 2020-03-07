HERSHEY — DuBois senior Ed Scott has been making history all season long, so it was only fitting that he end his Beavers’ career by making a little more over the weekend at the PIAA Class AAA Wrestling Championships in Hershey.
Scott became DuBois’ first two-time state champion Saturday night, capturing his second straight gold medal with a thrilling 11-8 victory against Council Rock North senior Cameron Robinson (43-3) in a battle of wrestlers with more than 150 career wins.
The bout was a back-and-forth affair that saw Robinson open the scoring on a takedown 45 seconds in. Scott quickly reversed the Indian, but Robinson countered with an escape just past the midway point of the period.
Scott ended the period strong, taking down Robinson with four seconds remaining to lead 4-3 after one.
The Beaver started down in the second and needed just 12 seconds to reverse the Indian. Robinson once again escaped only to be taken down again as Scott took an 8-5 lead into the final two minutes.
Robinson promptly cut that deficit to one with a reversal five seconds into the third only to see Scott escape right away to make it 9-7. Scott sealed his second state title when he took down Robinson with 42 seconds to go.
The Indian earned a late escape, but it was too little, too late as Scott closed out his stellar career with his second straight undefeated season that featured a run of 79 straight victories.
“This one feels a little sweeter because it was my last high school match,” said Scott of his second state title. “A lot of people came down to watch me, so it was really cool.
“It (finals) was fun. I love a challenge. It’s what I do this sport for and I think it was great. I think wrestling in general is fun, so if I get to wrestle longer so be it. I just want to go out there and compete.”
As for being DuBois’ first two-time state champ, Scott said, “Its really cool, and it’s huge. I’m just very thankful to everybody who helped me get here ... my family, my coaches, my friends, my girlfriend. Everyone who supported me, I just want to tell them all that I love them very much.”
Scott’s last loss, and he only has six in his career, came in Hershey his sophomore year when he went 0-2 after placing third as a freshman.
Robinson, a three-time medalist who was a state runner-up a year ago, finished his career with a 152-26 record.
“It’s really hard to believe,” said Scott’s father and head coach Ed Scott. “He just comes in to work and takes things one match at a time. To get to this point and have two state championships and be a four-time regional champion. It’s kind of unbelievable. I feel like I need to pinch myself.
“Ed has a lot of fast matches because he gets a lot of pins, but he also can wrestle three periods when he needs to. He can wrestle a calculated match, and I think that’s what he did. He had a game plan (vs. Robinson) and stuck to it, and it worked for him.
“It’s definitely been special to be there for him, but it’s all of our coaches though who have really helped him throughout the year. Those guys have been there ... Brownie (Garrett Brown) rolls with him in the room all the time. I was proud to just be there to mentor him and watch him go through it, because he understands wrestling at this point. To follow his career has been amazing.”
Scott made quick work of his first two opponents in Hershey. He pinned North Allegheny freshman Grant Mackay (39-12) in 57 seconds in Thursday’s first round. He followed that up by decking Central Dauphin senior Tye Weathersby in 30 seconds in Friday afternoon’s quarterfinals.
The Beaver spent just 1:27 seconds on the mat in the first two days of the tournament. He won the award for most falls in the tournament.
Scott’s mat time increased dramatically Saturday morning, we he went the full six minutes in an 11-1 major decision of Bethlehem Catholic senior Matt Lackman in the semifinals that was win No. 150 in his stellar career.
The Beaver opened the scoring when he took down Lackman with 43 seconds left in the first period and led by the 2-0 score after two minutes. Lackman chose bottom in the second and battled for an escape 31 seconds in to get within a point.
It was all Scott from there though.
The Beaver took Lackman to his back for a four-point move in the final 20 seconds of the period to lead 6-1 entering the final two minutes. Scott started down in the third and needed just six seconds to escape after Lackman was called for a pair of cautions.
Scott went to work and scored a takedown with 1:23 to go and finished the match on top. He tacked on two more points to the set the final score when Lackman was called for stalling a second and third time in the period after being taken down.
Scott, a four-time District 4/9 champ and just the fifth District 9 wrestler to ever win four Northwest Regional crowns, is the first DuBois wrestler to win a third state medal.
The N.C. State recruit pushed his school-record win total to 151 and and his D-9 career pin total to 103 while in Hershey. Scott is just the sixth D-9 wrestler to reach 150 career wins and the first from a AAA school to do so.
Port Allegany’s Nick Nichols (168-25) holds the D-9 record for wins and is followed by Ridgway’s Nikko Leitzel (156-13) and Brookville’s Taylor Ortz (156-16), Ridgway’s Garet Pisani (152-21) and Brookville’s Eli Morres (151-16).
Scott holds the best winning percentage among that group at 96 percent.
The Beaver said it’s hard for him to fully grasp what all he has accomplished as he looks to the next stage in his wrestling career.
“I realize it, but it’s kind of distant. It’s just hard to comprehend right now,” said Scott. “I always say it started out as a dream, went to a goal and then just happened to be something I accomplished. I’m really thankful for that.