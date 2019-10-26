The DuBois cross country teams once again had to spend district championship Saturday in different locations, but the end result was a great day for the program as four runners advanced to the PIAA Championships in Hershey.
The DuBois boys collected three state qualifiers in the Class 2A event at the District 9 Championships at Ridgway’s Francis S. Grandinetti Elementary, while girls had one qualifier out of the Class 3A race at the District 6 Championships.
“The entire cross country district team committed themselves to two weeks of intense practice to prepare for state qualifiers,” said first-year DuBois coach Cory Yarus. “Running is about conviction. As a Coach, I hope that the physical training pays dividends in the performance. Moreover, I wish to instill in each athlete the confidence and integrity to set, achieve, and exceed personal expectations.
The program’s best finish came in Reedsville, where Lady Beaver freshman Julia Wirths placed fifth in the D-6 Class 3A event at the Indian Valley Elementary Center running against the likes of State College, Altoona, Mifflin County and others.
Wirths crossed the line in 19:51 to collect the second of five individual state berths outside of team champ State College, which placed five girls in the Top 7. That effort was led by D-6 champ Marlee Kwasnica, a freshman who ran an 18:50.
“Julia (Wirths) remains a quiet, but fierce, competitor that inspires her teammates by example,” said Yarus. “Today’s victory (state berth) was a culmination of her physical and mental determination. I look forward to watching Julia grow her successes as an athlete in the following years.”
DuBois had a pair of runners finish just outside the Top 5 when it came to runners not from State College, which sends its entire squad to states.
Lady Beaver freshman Morgan Rothrock (21:03) and senior teammate Krya Hoover (21:21) were 13th and 14th overall, respectively, and sixth and seventh in the hunt for an individual berth. Altoona freshman Reese Wilber nabbed that fifth spot with a time of 20:47, 16 seconds ahead of Rothrock.
The Lady Beavers’ other four competitors — junior Anna Wingard (22:40, 24th), senior Ashley Usaitis (22:40, 25th), senior Emalee Horner (22:43, 26th) and freshman Gabby Horner (22:46, 26th) — all finished in a tight pack together. Wingard and Usaitis counted towards the team score.
Their effort helped DuBois to a runner-up finish in the team standings behind State College, which had a 21. DuBois and Mifflin County actually tied with 81 points, but the Lady Beavers were awarded second on the strength of having the best sixth-place runner, which was Horner.
In Ridgway, DuBois entered the day with the defending D-9 Class 2A champ in McKellan Jaramillo, but Saturday proved to be all about the Punxsutawney. The Chucks played four runners in the Top 4 on their way to winning the team title by 21 points over Bradford, 23-44.
Leading that charge was senior Owen Bartlebaugh, who won the individual title with a time of 16:59. He bested junior teammate Aiden McLaughlin (17:04.3) by five seconds.
Bradford junior Ryan Cottillion (17:16.2) crossed in third place to secure the first of five at-large bids to states outside the team champ. Punxsy seniors Corbin Heitzenrater (17:25.3) and Andrew Wehrle (17:25.9) placed fourth and fifth, respectively.
The race for the other at-large spots then began.
Bradford senior Tyler Kraft (17:38) came in sixth to earn a states berth, with a trio of Beavers securing the other trips to Hershey.
Sophomore AC Deemer (17:38.2) was DuBois’ top finisher in seventh, while Jaramillo (17:52.6) was eighth. A sprint ensued right behind Jaramillo, with Beaver sophomore Joey Foradora (17:57.1) edging Bradford freshman Manny Diaz (17:57.7) by .60 seconds at the line to join his teammates at states.
Jaramillo was DuBois’ lone state qualifier — boy or girl — last year.
“AC, McKellan, and Joey represent the future leadership of the boys program,” said Yarus. “These young men inspire excellence by leading warm-up exercises, running extra miles at practice and cheering teammates on to the finish line. McKellan is very excited to return to state competition, as well as to have some teammates join him in Hershey.
“I am incredibly fortunate to coach such incredible young men and women. Cross country brings out the best in everyone.”
DuBois sophomore Ryan White (18:54.9) placed 16th, while senior Gauge Gulvas was 21st (19:24.30) to close out the Beavers’ scoring and a third-place team finish (61 points).
Other Beavers who competed were Jaedon Yarus (19:33.4, 22nd) and Ryan Gildersleeve (20:00.2, 29th).
St. Marys also competed in the Class 3A race, with its best finish coming from junior Taylor Belsole (19:04.4, 19th).
Junior Jakob Schauer added a 23rd-place finish, while senior Baird Bankovic (19:44.4, 25th) and freshmen Wyatt Foster (19:44.5, 26th,), Nicholas Hayes (19:51.8, 27th) and Augustus Secco (19:51.8, 28th) all finished in a row.
St. Marys junior Aaron Frey was 31st with a time of 20:14.
All of the state qualifiers from both district meets will compete at the PIAA Championships Saturday at the Parkview Cross Country Course in Hershey located just outside the Giant Center.