BRADFORD — The DuBois Lady Beavers took down the Bradford Lady Owls 15-0 in five innings on Thursday afternoon.
The Lady Beavers had Saige Weible and Taylor Smith combine inside the circle for a two-hit shutout, with Weible not allowing a hit over her three innings of work.
At the plate, DuBois racked up 15 hits — with all nine starters getting at least one hit on the day.
Bella Gregory had four hits, while Emma Torretti, Sarah Henninger, Kat Patton and Jamie Waxler had two a piece. Henninger led the team with three RBIs, as Weible and Waxler had two each.
DuBois goes to 6-5 on the season and hosts Altoona on Saturday.
In junior varsity action, DuBois picked up a 12-0 win in five innings. Lady Beaver Emma Delp pitched a perfect game, striking out all 15 batters she faced.
DuBOIS 15,
BRADFORD 0, 5 innings
Score by Innings
DuBois 832 01 — 15
Bradford 000 00 — 0
DuBois—15
Emma Torretti rf 4221, Bella Gregory 3b 5241, Sarah Henninger c 4123, Aleigha Geer c 0000, Saige Weible p 3112, Lauren Walker cr 0000, Taylor Smith p 0000, Kat Patton ss 3120, Laken Smith 2b 4110, Janee Waxler cf 4122, Brooke Chewning lf 3311. Totals: 35-15-15-10.
Bradford—0
Craig c 2000, A. Angell ss 2010, Persichini lf 2000, Dougherty 3b 2010, O. Angell 2b 2000, Dixon p 2000, Demming ss 2000, Bukowski cf 0000, Himes 1b 1000. Totals: 15-0-2-0.
Errors: DuBois 0, Bradford 6. 2B: Torretti, Gregory, Waxler. 3B: Henninger.
Pitching
DuBois: Saige Weible-3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 7 SO; Taylor Smith-2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 5 SO.
Bradford: N/A