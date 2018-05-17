DuBois 13,
Holidaysburg 3, 5 innings
Score by innings
Hollidaysburg;110;10;—;3
DuBois;071;51;—;13
* There were no outs in the 5th when the winning run scored
Hollidaysburg—3
Meghan Cutshall lf 3120, Kaitlyn Cappella c 3000, Kelly Marchi 2b 3010, Jordynn Robertson 1b 3020, Avery Matherne ss 3000, Alexis Petre 3220, Oakley Fox-Kern p 3000, Jenna Heim cf 2012, Hannah Snyder rf 2000. Totals: 25-3-8-3
DuBois—13
Sarah Snyder p 4231, Kacie Means c 3214, Kylee Bundy 2b 3100, Lexi Ray 3001, Maddy Ho dp 3311, Kaylee Sadowski 1b 3112, Danessa Allison ss 3101, Maddie Smith 3b 3001, Abby Lecker lf 3332. Totals: 28-13-9-13
Errors: Hollidaysburg 4, DuBois 1. LOB: Hollidaysburg 7, DuBois 2. 2B: Cutshall, Robertson, Snyder. 3B: Lecker. HR: Means, Ho.
Pitching
Hollidaysburg: Oakley Fox-Kern-5 IP, 9 H, 13 R, 9 ER, 3 BB, 2 SO.
DuBois: Sarah Snyder-4 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO; Molly Nosker 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO.
Winning pitcher: Snyder. Losing pitcher: Fox-Kern.
