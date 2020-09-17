DuBOIS — The DuBois Area High School volleyball team may have gotten a little more out of the gate than it anticipated from visiting DuBois Central Catholic but was eventually able to put the wraps on a straight-set, 25-20, 25-12, 25-8, Thursday.
The Lady Beavers finished with 24 kills in the match with nine coming in the opening set with eight coming from junior Bella Gregory, including five in the opening set.
But, while the kills came early, it was aces that finished the job as DuBois hammered down 10 in the final set.
And it was Gregory, who finished with 12 service points, who also had her hand in that as she rolled off five aces in a six-serve stretch midway through the set.
The Lady Beavers started well, rolling out to a seven-point, 14-7, lead midway through the opening set.
However, DCC pulled things together and got back on the right track with some help from a pair of kills from sophomore Faith Jacob
Those kills and a bevy of points from services by Savanah Morelli, Alyssa Johnston and Madison Hoyt led to a 13-6 DCC run and a 20-19 lead for the Lady Cardinals.
But, following a side out, DuBois got the ball back with the score deadlocked at 20-20.
From there it was all Lady Beavers as Lauren Walker rolled off four-straight points from the service line, including the final three on aces, for a 25-20 victory.
Whether that rally took the wind out of the Lady Cardinals’ sails or lit a fire under DuBois, the match was never really contested after that point.
Morelli did give DCC some early hope, opening the second set with a run of three aces for a 3-0 lead but it was only one of two times that the Lady Cardinals put together a run of multiple points in the set.
The Lady Beavers got the serve back and eventually moved ahead on a four-point service from Leah Colville while Eden Galicynski added four more shortly after to bump the lead out to five points.
Things kept going that way for DuBois as its lead reached six points before another four point run by Ashlyn West pushed the margin to 20-10.
DCC got a pair back before Colville, who finished with 11 service points, ended the set from the service line with a four-point run for a 25-12 victory.
The final set was also never in question as the Lady Beavers got three service runs of five points or more to win going away, 25-8.
Both teams will be on the road for their next games. DuBois (2-0) travels to Marion Center Monday, while DCC (0-3) plays at Curwensville Tuesday.