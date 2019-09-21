SHARON — The DuBois cross country team competed in the Blue Devil Invitational on Saturday morning as the boys team came away with a ninth place finish out of 47 teams while the girls finished 13th out of 34 teams.
On the boys side, the Beavers posted a team score of 308 to take ninth, as Taylor Allderice finished in first place with a score of 96.
Mckellan Jaramillo was DuBois’ top finisher as he took 25th in the boys race with a time of 17:22.
AC Deemer followed with a time of 17:50.60 to take 45th, while Joseph Foradora finished in 57th for DuBois with a time of 18:01.80.
Ryan White was the only other DuBois runner on the boys side to secure a spot in the top 100, as he took 75th after recording a time of 18:24.50.
Other finishers on the boys side for DuBois were Gauge Gulvas (113th, 18:59.70), Ryan Gildersleeve (125th, 19:11.80) and Christian Roemer (157th, 19:42.80).
On the girls side, the Lady Beavers finished with 402 points to take 13th, as Marion Center edged Boardman for first place by one point with 189 points.
Julia Wirths finished in 27th place after recording a time of 20:35.30 as DuBois’ best finisher on the girls side.
Kyra Hoover followed with a time of 22:03.10 to take 73rd, while Emalee Horner also recorded a top-100 finish for DuBois with a time of 22:44.20, which was good enough for 96th.
Other finishers for the Lady Beavers were Anna Wingard (118th, 24:14.40) and Ashley Usaitis (161st, 24:23.60).
DuBois returns to action Tuesday for a meet at Brookville along with Ridgway and DuBois Central Catholic at 4:30 p.m.
In other cross country action Saturday:
ALTOONA — The St. Marys boys and girls cross country teams competed in the Mountain Lion Invitational in Altoona Saturday morning.
The Lady Dutch recorded a second place finish out of 18 schools, while the boys team finished in 11th out of 21 teams competing.
On the girls side, St. Marys finished with 66 points to take second behind first-place finishing Forest Hills with 45 points.
All seven of the Lady Dutch runners competing at the meet were among the top-27 finishers, as the team was led by a third-place finish from Samantha Hayes with a time of 20:16.48.
Megan Quesenberry finished just outside of the top-10 in 11th place with a time of 21:14.13, as Kyla Johnson followed with a time of 21:26.75 to take 14th place.
Tessa Grotzinger also finished in the top-20 for St. Marys, as the senior recorded a time of 21:53.76 to earn a 19th place finish.
Brianna Grotzinger (23rd, 22:16.13), Izzy Catalone (26th, 22:26.72) and Lucy Anthony (27th, 22:30.98) rounded out the finishers for the Lady Dutch.
The boys team finished with 280 points as Altoona took first place with just 39 points after having seven runners finish in the top-15.
The Dutchmen’s top six runners all finished within a minute of one another, led by Nicholas Hayes with a time of 20:09.23, which earned the freshman a 51st place finish.
Jakob Schauer and Wyatt Foster took 54th and 55th respectively as Schauer finished in 20:17.84, while Foster was less than two seconds behind with a time of 20:19.70.
Taylor Belsole took 59th at 20:34.48, while Augustus Secco added a 66th place finish after recording a time of 20:47.98.
Baird Bankovic (78th, 21:04.98) and Matthew Blythe (115th, 23:19.22) rounded out the finishers for the Dutch.
St. Marys is back in action Tuesday for a meet at Elk County Catholic at 4:30 p.m.