LITTLE LEAGUE ALL-STARS
CHAMPIONSHIP GAME
St. MARYS 4, DuBOIS 3
Score by Innings
St. Marys;100;120;0;—;4
DuBois;000;200;1;—;3
St. Marys—4
Morgan Wolf ss 3200, Oliva Eckels 2b 3001, Kendall Young p 3021, Caitlyn Vollmer c 3100, Joey Foster lf 2020, Tessa Fledderman lf 1010, Janelle Krug 3b 3010, Lindsey Reiter 1b 3010, Lauren Mosier rf 2000, Ava Bussard rf 1010, Emma Sorg cf 2110. Totals: 26-4-9-2.
DuBois—3
Sarah Henninger c 4121, Emma Torretti rf 3000, Dory Morgan ph-rf 1000, Lauren Walker 1b 3030, Allie Snyder p 3000, Rachel Radaker 3b 3000, Shyanne Lundy lf 1000, Chelsea Busatto lf 2110, Janee Waxler cf 2000, Jaderi Swatsworth ss 3110, Bella Gregory 2b 3011. Totals: 28-3-8-2.
Errors: St. Marys 1, DuBois 4. LOB: St. Marys 3, DuBois 8. 3B: Walker. HR: Henninger.
Pitching
St. Marys: Kendall Young-7 IP, 8 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO.
DuBois: Alle Snyder-7 IP, 9 H, 4 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 SO.
Winning pitcher: Young. Losing pitcher: Snyder.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.