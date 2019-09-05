ST. MARYS — The DuBois girls tennis team made the trek north to St. Marys Thursday to take on Elk County Catholic for the second time this season, and the Lady Beavers came away with a 6-1 victory at Benzinger Park.
The outcome was in stark contrast to the teams’ meeting in DuBois on Aug. 19 — a match DuBois won 3-2 in a five-match format. Elk County won two of the three singles contests that day, but DuBois swept all four singles matchups Thursday.
The big turnaround came at No. 1, where Lady Beaver Jessica Askey beat Victoria Glatt, 6-1, 6-2. Glatt bested Askey in a third-set tiebreaker 6-3, 2-6, 10-8 in the first meeting.
DuBois also got convincing 6-0, 6-0 wins from Alex Volpe and Lauren Milletics at No. 2 and 4, respectively. Volpe, who didn’t play singles in first match, beat Sophie Neubert, while Milletics blanked Marcie Dollinger. Milletics had the lone singles win for DuBois back in August.
Elk County collected its lone singles win at No. 1 doubles, where Grace Keyes and Marley Sorg knocked off Lydia Dixon and Kaylee George, 8-3.
DuBois then won the final two doubles matchups.
Lady Beavers Claire Shaffer and Stephanie Jaurez pulled out a hard fought 8-5 win against Audrey Dornisch and Lydia Anderson at No. 2, while Olivia Reed and Rachel Kister blanked Lady Crusaders Destiny Fisher and Gina Bush, 8-0, at third doubles.
“The team is gaining momentum and confidence with each match they play,” said DuBois coach Lori Sabatose. “Today, the entire team dictated the points in singles.
“Even though the match was decided, we had a very exciting finish at No. 2 doubles. It was 7-5 and with rookie Stephanie Juarez under pressure, she served it out for the win with Claire Shaffer.”
DuBois (6-1) hosts St. mMarys today at 5 p.m. in a makeup match.
In other girls tennis action Thursday:
St. Marys 7,
Bradford 0
BRADFORD — The St. Marys girls tennis team had a different look to its singles lineup Thursday at Bradford, but it made little difference as the Lady Dutch lost a total of just six games in a 7-0 win against the Lady Owls.
St. Marys had usual top two singles players — Sam Hayes and Davan Lion — only play doubles, where the duo won 8-0 at No. 1
In their absence, Lilia Lion moved up to No. 1 in singles play and blanked Lauren Baldwin, 6-0, 6-0. Teammate Brooke Henry slotted in at No. 2, where she won 6-1, 6-0 vs. Breanna Bernhard.
Lydia Ehrensberger and Rachel Fleming then scored victories at No. 3 and 4 singles, respectively. That duo usually plays doubles together.
Ehrensberger topped Reece Norcross, 6-1, 6-0, while Fleming upended McKayla Irons, 6-0. 6-1.
In doubles action, St. Marys’ Breanna Marconi and Kiley Williams beat Norcross and Irons, 8-2, at No. 2, while in third doubles Mya Klaiber and Katlyn Stauffer bested Tylin Hillyard and Alysia Dansberger, 8-1.
“Today’s lineup had some new singles players, and Lydia and Rachel played very well for the Lady Dutch,” said St. Marys coach David Lion. “All four singles players were consistent, aggressive and placed their shots well. Bradford has a nice group of ladies., and despite the scores, they were a different team since the last time we played them.
“In doubles, The Lady Dutch doubles duos got off to a great start. Fierce returns and angled shots were a key factor in these matches. It’s nice to see these ladies take the ball early and pressure their opponents.”
St. Marys is back in action today at DuBois at 5 p.m. in a makeup match.