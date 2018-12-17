ST. MARYS — The DuBois swim team came away with a sweep of St. Marys on the road Monday, as the boys recorded a 98-57 victory while the girls won 106-70.
“It was a really good meet, we tried some new races tonight and we had a lot of really nice results,” DuBois head coach Mike Dressler said. “We had 36 lifetime bests tonight and a lot of other really good swims.”
On the girls side, the Lady Beavers got three wins and a second place finish from Rayna Fenstermacher on the night.
Fenstermacher took first place in the 200 freestyle and finished second in the 100 butterfly as an individual.
She then teamed up with Elle McMahon, Ashley Usaitis and Alayna Cornelius to win the 200 freestyle relay, while joining Abby Dressler, Anna Wingard and Cornelius to place first in the 400 freestyle relay.
Dressler took first in the 500 freestyle for DuBois, while Cornelius finished first in the 100 freestyle.
The Lady Beavers also earned a pair of wins from Jessica Brant in the 100 backstroke and the 100 butterfly.
Second place finishers for DuBois included Anna Wingard in the 200 individual medley, Dressler in the 50 freestyle, Usaitis in the 100 freestyle and Cassie Carnesali in the 100 backstroke.
The Lady Dutch earned wins from Lucy Anthony in the 200 individual medley, Camryn Bauer in the 50 free and the 100 breaststroke and Kassandra Sorg in the 1-meter dive.
St. Marys also picked up a win from the 200 medley relay team of Jade Reynolds, Bauer, Anthony and Julie Hoffman.
Hoffman also took second in the 500 free, while Reynolds finished second in the 100 backstroke.
Just like on the girls side, the DuBois boys team secured wins in two out of three relay races on the night.
The Beavers relay team of Ian Meterko, Tucker Fenstermacher, Logan Wells and Tino Deemer won the 200 medley relay, while Kolton Gwizdala, Isaac Wayne, Deemer and Fenstermacher secured a victory in the 400 freestyle relay.
Gwizdala also secured a win in the 200 individual medley, while Fenstermacher won the 500 free and Meterko took first place in the 100 backstroke.
DuBois also earned second place finishes from Wayne in the 200 free, Deemer in the 50 free and the 100 backstroke, Gwizdala in the 100 butterfly, Meterko in the 100 free and Wayne in the 500 free.
“One of the real pleasant surprises we had tonight was from Wayne,” Dressler said. “He dropped a lot of time in all of his races and looked really good, so we are real proud of what he did tonight.”
The Dutch secured a win in the 200 free relay from Kevin Kuhar, Jacob Ingram, Jacob Koss and Nathan McAnany.
McAnany also won the 200 free and 100 butterfly for St. Marys, while Kuhar took first in the 100 free and 50 free.
St. Marys also earned a second place finishes from Koss in the 200 individual medley.
