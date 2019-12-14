WILLIAMSPORT — The DuBois swim team competed in a tri-meet at Williamsport along with Holy Redeemer Saturday as the boys went 1-1 on the day and the girls suffered a pair of losses.
The boys team secured a 83-65 win over Holy Redeemer while dropping a narrow 84-82 contest to host Williamsport.
“It was a good meet for both the girls and the boys, we had 29 new best times and a lot of solid swims,” DuBois head coach Mike Gressler said.
On the girls side, the Lady Beavers suffered a 123-60 loss to Williamsport along with a 97-78 defeat at the hands of Holy Redeemer.
DuBois was powered on the boys side by Kolton Gwizdala, Tucker Fenstermacher and Isaac Wayne, who combined to win four individual events and were three of the four legs on DuBois’ 400 free relay team that also took first place.
Gwizdala picked up the Beavers first win of the night in the 200 individual medley where he recorded a time of 2:19.47 to beat the field by more than two seconds.
Fenstermacher followed with a victory in the 50 freestyle where he finished with a time of 23.72, beating the second-place finisher by nearly half a second.
Later in the meet Fenstermacher also secured a first-place finish in the 100 free with a time of 51.45, this time beating the field by more than a second.
In the 500 free it was Wayne coming out on top as he finished nearly four seconds ahead of any other swimmer by posting a time of 5:28.87.
The trio of Fenstermacher, Gwizdala and Wayne then combined with Logan Wells to secure a dominant win in the 400 free relay, as the team posted a time of 3:35.91, nearly nine seconds ahead of the field.
Gwizdala added a second-place finish on the day in the 100 butterfly as the relay team of Wels, Gwizdala, Fenstermacher and Wayne finished second in the 200 free relay while Joda Fenstermacher took second in the 100 backstroke.
The Beavers earned a third-place finish in the 200 medley relay from the team of Joda Fenstermacher, Christian Roemer, Mitchell Drahushak and Jaedon Yarus as the team also combined to take third in there 400 free relay.
In the 200 free Wayne secured a third-place finish, while Wells took third in the 50 free and Roemer came in third place in the 100 breast stroke.
While the girls team did not have any first-place finishers, it did have a tiro of swimmers in Dru Javens, Anna Wingard and Abby Dressler secured individual second-place finishes along with a relay team taking second.
Javens finished second in the 500 free (5:53.33), Wingard in the 200 individual medley (2:35.16) and Dressler in the 50 free (26.48).
Also for the Lady Beavers, Javens and Dressler teamed up with Trista Truesdale and Alayna Cornelius to come in second in the 400 free relay with a time of 4:05.56.
Dressler, Wingard, Cornelius and Jessica Brant took third in the 200 medley relay to start the day, while Dressler added a third-place finish I the 100 backstroke.
“As a team, there are some areas we can improve upon, a lot of simple things,” Gressler said. “We recognize them and will address them moving forward.”
The head coach added that some of his new performed well and are continuing to improve including Mackenzie Crawford, Jaedon Yarus, Gabby Horner and Paige Reitz.
DuBois is back in action Monday as it hosts St. Marys for a meet at 6 p.m.