STATE COLLEGE — The DuBois boys and girls swim teams both went 2-0 at a tri-meet with Bellefonte and Penns Valley held at the Center County YMCA Friday.
On the girls side, the Lady Beavers secured a 98-63 victory over Penns Valley, while beating Bellefonte 109-59, as Bellefonte won 85-71 over Penns Valley.
The boys team won 100-18 against Penns Valley and topped Bellefonte 98-25, while Bellefonte came away with a 48-29 win over Penns Valley.
“The kids swam really well, it was a little different being in a tri-meet and the kids were a little tired heading in after a great week of practice and a strong meet against Brookville Monday, but they all swam well and we had 23 lifetime bests,” DuBois head coach Mike Gressler said.
The boys team secured first-place finishes in all 11 events at the meet on the way to a pair of resounding victories.
The Beavers opened with a victory in the 200 medley relay from the team of Logan Wells, Tucker Fenstermacher, Kolton Gwizdala and Isaac Wayne, who posted a 1:49.19.
Joda Fenstermacher followed with a first-place time of 2:00.48 in the 200 free, finishing ahead of teammate Mitchell Drahushak.
Wayne then added a victory in the 200 individual medley, fishing at 2:17.63, while Christian Roemer finished second in the event for the Beavers.
Next it was Tucker Fenstermacher, who won a highly-completive 50 free with a time of 23.13, while Gwizdala finished the race in third.
Gwizdala added a win of his own in the 100 butterfly with a personal-best time of 58.54, while Tucker Fenstermacher was back on top of the podium in the 100 free at 51.28 ahead of Wells in second place.
The 500 free saw Wayne add another win for DuBois, beating the field by more than two minutes with a finishing time of 5:23.94.
Next up was the 200 free relay, as Tucker Fenstermacher, Gwizdala, Yarus and Wayne posted a 1:37.14 to win, before Wells, Joda Fenstermacher and Drahushak went 1-2-3 respectively in the 100 backstroke as Wells finished in 1:01.57, just .41 seconds in front of Joda Fenstermacher.
“Logan Wells just found a way to hit the wall first ahead of Joda (Fenstermacher), who we are seeing some really exciting things out of as a freshman,” Gressler said.
Roemer then won the final individual event of the meet, posting a 1:15.82 in the 100 breaststroke, before Yarus, Drahushak, Joda Fenstermacher and Wells closed the meet with a time of 3:54.62 to win the 400 free relay.
While the girls team did not secure a win until the 11th event of the evening, they finished the meet by taking first in five of the final six events.
The Lady Beavers’ first win came from Alayna Cornelius, who posted a time of 1:00.63, narrowly beating teammate Trista Truesdale to the wall, while Makayla Robertson finished off a top-three sweep for DuBois.
“Alayna Cornelius as a senior has been a really important part of our success this season,” Gressler said. “She had a solid week of practice, swam well on Monday and again on Friday.”
Abby Dressler followed with a first-place finish in the 500 freestyle at 5:39.03, while teammate Anna Wingard came in third.
Cornelius, Truesdale and Dressler teamed up with Jessica Brant to make it three wins in a row for DuBois by posting a time of 1:49.44 to win the 200 free relay.
After a win by Penns Valley in the 100 backstroke, an event in which DuBois’ Rayna Fenstermacher took third, Wingard got the Lady Beavers back in the win column in the 100 breaststroke by finishing in 1:19.12.
Gressler noted that Wingard was behind for most of the race, but swam hard to come from behind to win by .79 seconds.
DuBois then wrapped the meet up with a first-place time of 4:01.75 from Dressler, Cornelius, Rayna Fenstermacher and Dru Javens in the 400 free relay.
Rayna Fenstermacher, Wingard, Brant and Robertson took second in the opening event of the night, the 200 medley relay, while Dressler and Cornelius took second and third respectively in the 200 free.
Rayna Fenstermacher added a top-three finish in the 200 individual medley where she took third, while Truesdale finished third in the 50 free and Brant added a second-place finish in the 100 butterfly for the Lady Beavers.
DuBois hosts Bradford for a meet Friday at 6 p.m.