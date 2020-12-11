DuBOIS — DuBois is set to return to the pool this season as some of its swimmers are looking to break records or make noise at the district and PIAA level, while others are in their first year of competitive swimming.
The team, which has a larger than usual turnout of 34 swimmers on the roster this year, has a mix of talented returning upperclassmen as well as first-year swimmers.
With the increase in numbers, head coach Mike Gressler noted that also increases the completion within the team for spots in events and on relays.
“We always like to push each other, we always remember that at the end of the day we’re on the same team and we’re working toward the same goals,” Gressler said.
“With so many on the team every spot matters and I’m looking forward to seeing a lot of veteran swimmers step up and take over various roles on the team to score those points that will be crucial for us to have victories.”
Leading the group of returnees on the boys side is the senior duo of Tucker Fenstermacher and Isaac Wayne, as both were individual PIAA qualifiers last year, but were unable to compete after the meet was cancelled just hours prior to their competition times due to COVID-19.
“Last year unfortunately we were unable to compete at the state meet because it got cancelled on our registration day, we actually went down to Bucknell for registration and while we were there the meet was cancelled,” Gressler said.
Gressler noted that while his swimmers missed out on the opportunity to compete at states last season, that has made them hungrier to return this season as he hopes his team has an opportunity to get a complete regular season and postseason completed.
Fenstermacher was the Beavers lone District 9 Class 2A champ last season after winning the 100 freestyle to qualify for states, while also taking second in the 50 free to earn a PIAA berth.
Wayne also earned a trip to states as an individual after finishing as a runner-up in the 200 free at the D-9 meet.
Both Fenstermacher and Wayne also qualified for states as a part of the 200 and 400 free relay teams, both of which finished in second behind Clearfield, along with Kolton Gwizdala, who returns for his junior campaign, and Logan Wells, who has since graduated.
Gressler noted the sophomore duo of Joda Fenstermacher and Jaedon Yarus were both right on the heels of Wells for the final spot on the relay teams last year as freshmen and will both be competing for that spot this season.
On the girls side the Lady Beavers will likely be led by senior Rayna Fenstermacher and junior Abby Dressler.
At last years’s District 6 Class 3A championship meet, Rayna Fenstermacher posted a runner-up finish in the 100 free while also taking fourth in the 200 IM with a new school record time of 2:18.16.
Dressler and Rayna Fenstermacher teamed up with Ashley Usaitis and Alayna Cornelius, both of whom were seniors last season, to win silver in the 200 free relay, while Dru Javens, who returns for her sophomore campaign, replaced Usaitis on the 400 free relay, which also took second place.
Rayna Fenstermacher is joined on the girls team by fellow seniors Alyssa Horner, Makayla Robertson, Trista Truesdale and Anna Wingard, all of whom Gressler noted have been key in the team’s success over the last few seasons.
On the boys side, Wayne and Tucker Fenstermacher are joined by first-year swimmer Ethan Knarr to round out the senior class.
Gressler said his senior class will be key leaders both in and out of the pool with the large number of young swimmers on the team.
“We definitely are going to need our seniors to lead the way this year, all of them are going to need to be a part of that because on the girls side alone we have 10 freshmen,” Gressler said.
The head coach said of the 10 freshmen girls, some have competitive experience over recent years on the YMCA team, while others have not swam competitively in years and others have no competitive swim experience.
“We have some individuals learning to do flip turns and how to dive and others with school record and PIAA aspirations and then we have everything in between,” Gressler said.
As for the season, Gressler and his team are preparing for the possibility of remote meets, where each team swims at their respective school, then compares times to determine event and meet winners.
“That’s actually something we’ve been preparing for in practice, we’ve been doing a lot of racing in practice just amongst ourselves so if something like that were to occur, we’re ready for it, we’ll take it in stride and go from there,” Gressler aid.
“Racing by ourself, we can still swim hard, we can still get the times we want, but it’s not the same as having that meet that’s coming down to the last relay or the last couple events and its head-to-head, times don’t matter, it’s just who gets their hand on the wall first.”
The head coach added he and his assistants are looking forward to seeing what the swimmers can do this year both as individuals and as a team and they will take advantage of any opportunity they get to compete.
“The way we’re approaching this season is we want to take advantage of every opportunity that we are given because there is some uncertainty to the season, we don’t know what the future is going to hold,” Gressler said.
DuBois was scheduled to open its season Dec. 19 in a tri-meet with Holy Redeemer at Williamsport, but will now have to wait until 2021 to get underway after Gov. Wolf announced a three-week hold on winter sports on Thursday.
ROSTER
Seniors: Rayna Fenstermacher, Tucker Fenstermacher, Alyssa Horner, Ethan Knarr, Makayla Robertson, Trista Truesdale, Isaac Wayne, Anna Wingard. Juniors: AC Deemer, Mitchell Drahushak, Abby Dressler, Eden Galiczynski, Kolton Gwizdala, Chase Hook, Delaney Lingenfelter, Paige Reitz, Christian Roemer, Meridith Selby. Sophomores: Joda Fenstermacher, Gabby Horner, Dru Javens, Lillian McCauley, Morgan Rothrock, Jaedon Yarus. Freshmen: Sidney Beers, Julia Bojalad, Maria Buskirk, Olivia Dressler, Emma McCracken, Alexis Nissel, Jayda Robinson, Jade Suhan, Lauren Trudell, Nicole Wells.