BRADFORD — The DuBois swim team swept Bradford on the road Thursday night as the girls came away with a 111-52 victory while the boys secured a 84-46 win.
“This was a really solid meet for us,” DuBois head coach Mike Gressler said. “Our last competition was over a week before Christmas and that daily grind of practices was starting to take a toll both physically and mentally.”
“We had 40 lifetime best swims and many more season bests, they swam fast, but are hungry for more and want to race, that’s a good thing.”
On the girls side, the Lady Beavers took first in 10 of the 11 events swam on the night, while the boys team finished first in eight out of 11 events.
DuBois got four-win nights on the girls side from Abby Dressler and Rayna Fenstermacher, while Trista Truesdale, Dru Javens and Alayna Cornelius all secured multiple wins for the Lady Beavers.
Logan Wells and Isaac Wayne secured four-win nights on the boys side for DuBois, while the Beavers also earned multiple wins from Tucker Fenstermacher and Joda Fenstermacher.
For the Lady Beavers, the meet got started with a sweep of the 200 medley relay, as Dressler, Anna Wingard, Cornelius and Rayna Fenstermacher teamed up to finish first with a time of 2:05.62.
DuBois swept the relay events on the night, as later in the 200 free relay it was Cornelius, Ashley Usaitis, Dru Javens and Rayna Fenstermacher taking first at 1:52.77, while the 400 free relay team of Javens, Cornelius, Rayna Fenstermacher and Dressler finished the night with a win with a time of 4:01.79, as the two squads finished nearly 15 and 22 seconds ahead of the field respectively.
Dressler added a pair of individual wins on the night, taking first in the 50 free at 26.25 while also winning the 500 free with a time of 5:39.28 ahead of teammate Emma Ruttinger in second place.
Truesdale added a pair of victories for the Lady Beavers, finishing at 1:03.29 to take first in the 100 free ahead of Usaitis in third, while winning the 100 backstroke at 1:12.40 as teammate Delaney Lingenfelter took third.
Rayna Fenstermacher also took first place in the 200 individual medley by posting a time of 2:25.92 while Wingard took second in the event.
Javens added an individual first-place finish in the 200 free at 2:12.23, while Alyssa Horner added a victory for DuBois in the 100 breaststroke with a finishing time of 1:24.28 ahead of teammate Lilly McCauley in third place.
Gressler noted the performances of Morgan Rothrock, Eden Galiczynski and Jenna Pfaff, who he said all took the pool in three races and had new lifetime bests in all three races.
Bradford’s lone win on the girls side came in the 100 butterfly, as Julia Moini won ahead of Cornelius in second and Javens in third.
On the boys side, Wells secured a pair of individual first-place finishes while also swimming legs on a pair of winning relay teams.
DuBois’ 200 free relay team finished with a winning time of 1:37.96 as Wells was joined by Tucker Fenstermacher, Wayne and Joda Fenstermacher.
The four then combined to win the 400 free relay with a time of 3:38.13 to close out the meet win.
Wells also won the 50 free at 24.82 in front of teammate Jaedon Yarus in second as well as the 100 butterfly with a time of 1:03.65.
Wayne added a pair of individual wins, securing first in the 200 free at 2:00.35, an event that Mitchell Drahushak came in third, along with the 100 freestyle ahead of Yarus in second place.
Joda Fenstermacher added a first-place time of 5:20.63 in the 500 freestyle, while Drahushak accounted for the Beavers’ final individual win of the night in the 100 backstroke by posting a time of 1:09.96.
Tucker Fenstermacher and Joda Fenstermacher took second and third respectively in the 200 individual medley, while Tucker Fenstermacher took second in the 100 breaststroke as well ahead of teammate Christian Roemer in third.
“Every time they (Joda Fenstermacher and Yaurus) got in the water they had best times and not by a little bit,” Gressler said. “Some of the upperclassmen might be looking over their shoulders when it comes to relay spots after what they did tonight.”
DuBois is back in action Saturday at the Clearfield Arctic Swim beginning at 8 a.m.