BRADFORD — The DuBois swim team swept Bradford on the road Friday, with the girls team securing a 104-65 win and the boys coming away with a 109-48 victory.
On the girls side, the Lady Beavers opened the meet with a win in the 200 medley relay from the team of Rayna Fenstermacher, Cassie Carnesali, Jessica Brant and Alayna Cornelius, who posted a time of 2:03.54.
DuBois then earned a win in the second event from Abby Dressler, who posted a time of 2:10.76 to secure first place in the 200 freestyle.
Bradford then took first in the next three events, as Emma Webster (200 IM), Mackenzie Lucas (50 free) and Julia Moini (100 butterfly) all picked up wins for the Lady Owls.
DuBois did take second and third in both the 200 IM and the 100 butterfly, as Anna Wingard and Cornelius went 2-3 in the individual medley and Brant and Carnesali posed second and third place finishes respectively in the butterfly.
The Lady Beavers then earned a win from Cornelius in the 100 free with a time of 1:01.63, more than six seconds ahead of the field.
After Webster picked up another win for Bradford in the 500 free ahead of DuBois’ Allyson Andrulonis and Elle McMahon, DuBois closed out the meet by winning three of the final four events.
First, it was the 200 free relay team of Brant, Trulee Stainbrook, Wingard and Fenstermacher finishing with a time of 1:52.47.
Then, after Lucas won her second event of the night for the Lady Owls in the 100 breaststroke, DuBois eared a win from Alyssa Horner in the 100 breaststroke at 1:23.16.
Ashley Usaitis and Natalie Sprague took second and third respectively in the event as the Lady Beavers swept the podium in the 100 breaststroke.
DuBois then closed out the meet on the girls side by once again winning a relay event, as Wingard, McMahon, Cornelius and Dressler posted a time of 4:02.56 to win the 400 free relay.
On the boys side, after Bradford earned a win in the 200 medley relay to open the meet, the Beavers responded by taking first place in seven of the following eight events to take control of the meet.
Isaac Wayne picked up DuBois’ first win of the night in the 200 freestyle by posting a time of 2:01.05, then Tucker Fenstermacher followed with a time of 2:11.99 in the 200 individual medley to earn first place.
After Karl Gangloff won the 50 free for Bradford, DuBois picked up wins in five straight events.
Kolton Gwizdala won the 100 butterfly at 1:02.78, as Fenstermacher followed with his second win of the meet in the 100 free.
The Beavers then earned a win from Kaleb Stevens in the 500 free, followed by a victory from the team of Fenstermacher, Tino Deemer, Logan Wells and Gwizdala in the 200 free relay.
Meterko kept the momentum going DuBois’ way with a time of 59.19 in the 100 backstroke to take first place.
Frank Colosimo picked up the Owls’ third win of the night in the 100 breaststroke, before Fenstermacher, Wayne, Wells and Gwizdala closed out the meet with a win in the 400 free relay for DuBois.
DuBois head coach Mike Gressler said he felt the performance for his team was a bit of a mixed bag, as he felt the time off over the last week may have impacted his team.
“We had about 20 lifetime bests tonight and a lot of people were right where they usually are,” Gressler said. “But then there were some who were just a little off tonight.”
“It certainly wasn’t a lack of effort, just things weren’t as sharp as they could have been.”
DuBois is back in action Monday as it hosts Clearfield for Senior Night.
