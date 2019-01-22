DuBOIS — The DuBois swim team swept Brookville at home Tuesday with the girls team securing a 127-56 victory and the boys coming away with a 96-77 win.
“Brookville came out and competed well tonight,” said DuBois head coach Mike Gressler. “Their boys team was in it until really late in the meet.”
On the girls side, the Lady Beavers took first and second in each of the first three events to begin the meet.
The relay team of Elle McMahon, Cassie Carnesali, Jessica Brant and Alayna Cornelius opened up the night with a win in the 200 yard medley relay with a time of 2:05.04.
Tori Gregory, Alyssa Horner, Emma Ruttinger and Ashley Usaitis finished 12 seconds back to take second in the event for DuBois.
Up next was the 200 freestyle, as Abby Dressler took first for the Lady Beavers with a time of 2:10.56, as teammates Allyson Andrulonis and Melody Stainbrook took second and third respectively for DuBois.
Rayna Fenstermacher secured a first place finish for DuBois in the 200 IM at 2:25.57, as teammate Carnesali took second in the even.
The Lady Raiders picked up their first win of the night in the 50 freestyle from Sadie Shofestall, who posted a time of 27.57 ahead of Brant and Stainbrook.
Brookville also earned points in the 1 meter dive, where no DuBois swimmers competed, as Courtney Ortz took first with a score of 198.70.
Shofestall picked up Brookville’s lone other win on the girls side in the 100 breaststroke, where the freshman posted a time of 1:20.77.
The Lady Beavers also earned first place finishes from Brant (100 fly), Stainbrook (100 free), Andrulonis (500 free) and Gregory (100 backstroke).
DuBois also took first in the 200 free relay with the team of Dressler, Stainbrook, Fenstermacher and Cornelius, while Dressler, McMahon, Cornelius and Fenstermacher teamed up to win the 400 free relay for the Lady Beavers.
The 400 free relay team posted a time of 3:59.34, as Gressler said he was glad to see them break the four minute mark, something they had been working towards all season.
The head coach said Fenstermacher and Brant’s performances stood out as both changed their approaches and cut their times.
On the boys side, Brookville picked up a win in the first event of the night, the 200 medley relay, as Thad Johnson, Donavan Hoffman, Clavin Doolittle and Aaron Briggs teamed up to secure first with a time of 1:52.50.
DuBois recorded its first win of the meet on the boys side when Isaac Wayne posted a time of 1:59.42 to win the 200 freestyle.
Tucker Fenstermacher followed with a win in the 200 IM for the Beavers with a time of 2:25.57, while Logan Wells won the 50 free at 24.55.
The Raiders then got a win from Bay Harper, the only competitor in the 1 meter dive, as the freshman posted a score of 119.56.
Doolittle followed with a victory in the 100 butterfly for Brookville with a time of 1:00.72.
From that point on, DuBois secured wins in the final six events of the meet to close out the victory.
Tino Deemer (100 free), Isaac Wayne (500 free), Ian Meterko (100 backstroke) and Tucker Fenstermacher (100 breaststroke) closed out the night with individual wins for the Beavers.
DuBois also won the final two relay events of the night, as Wells, Deemer, Kolton Gwizdala and Tucker Fenstermacher won the 200 free relay, while Gwizdala, Wayne, Wells and Fenstermacher teamed up to take first in the 400 free relay to close out the night.
“We don’t have another meet until the end of next week and there are a number of things for us to work on,” Gressler said. “I know some may have felt they took a step back in their races, but its just a part of growing.”
Gressler noted that Stevens and Meterko both had strong nights on the boys side in the win.
DuBois is back in action Feb. 1 on the road for a meet against Bradford.
