DuBOIS — The DuBois swim team swept visiting St. Marys Thursday with the girls securing a 101-79 win while the boys picked up a 95-60 victory in its final meet of the regular season.
On the girls side, the Lady Dutch earned a win from Jade Reynolds, Camryn Bauer, Sami Geci and Lucy Anthony in the 200 medley relay to open the meet.
After DuBois got its first win of the night from Allyson Andrulonis in the 200 freestyle, St. Marys picked up wins in three straight events from Anthony (200 IM), Bauer (50 free) and Kassandra Sorg (1-meter dive).
DuBois responded with three straight wins of its own, as first it was Jessica Brant securing a first place finish in the 100 butterfly.
Melody Stainbrook, who was within a second of earning a district qualifying time in the event, finished third in the event with a time of 1:11.38 to earn a trip to districts.
Rayna Fenstermacher followed with a first place finish in the 100 free, while Alayna Cornelius secured a win for the Lady Beavers in the 500 free.
The Lady Dutch followed with their second relay victory of the night, as Reynolds, Taylor Ehrensberger, Anthony and Bauer picked up first in the 200 free relay.
The teams then traded wins in the next two events as Abby Dressler secured a win for DuBois in the 100 backstroke and Bauer won the 100 breaststroke for St. Marys.
DuBois’ Alyssa Horner took second in the 100 breaststroke with a district qualifying time of 1:20.77.
The Lady Beavers then closed out the meet with a victory in the 400 free relay from the team of Cornelius, Ashley Usaitis, Trista Truesdale and Fenstermacher.
On the boys side, the Dutch picked up a win in the 200 medley relay from Jacob Ingram, Jacob Koss, Nathan McAnany and Kevin Kuhar to open the meet.
Tucker Fenstermacher then followed with a new best time of 1:53.10 to take first place in the 200 free for DuBois.
DuBois head coach Mike Gressler said the meet was Tucker Fenstermacher’s best of the year and said all of his swims were strong.
St. Marys responded with wins in the next five events from McAnany (200 IM) and 100 butterfly), Kuhar (50 free and 100 free) and Ingram (500 free).
The Beavers then earned a win in the 200 free relay from the team of Tucker Fenstermacher, Logan Wells, Tino Deemer and Kolton Gwizdala.
Ian Meterko followed with a win in the 100 backstroke for DuBois before Koss secured first place in the 100 breaststroke for the Dutch.
The Beavers then closed out the night with a win in the 400 free relay from the team of Tucker Fenstermacher, Isaac Wayne, Wells and Gwizdala.
Gressler noted that several of his swimmers, including Stainbrook and Horner, who each qualified for districts, improved on their times coming off some rest.
“Now we start to rest up in anticipation of the district meets in two weeks,” Gressler said. “There is quite a bit of work for us to get done fine tuning everything.”
“They have put in a tremendous amount of work this year and now it is time for it to pay off.”
