DUAL MEET AT DUBOIS
Boys
Team Standings and Key
DuBois, D, 84, Hollidaysburg, H, 84
200 Medley Relay: 1. Hollidaysburg (Conor McKeirnan, Gage Paul, James Roberts, Carson Bryan), 1.:53.59. 2. Hollidaysburg. 3. DuBois. 200 Free: 1. Isaac Wayne (D), 2:06.07. 2. Stevens (D). 3. Helsel (H). 200 IM: 1. Conor McKeirnan (H), 2:06.32. 2. Fenstermacher (D). 3. Wells (D). 50 Free: 1. Kolton Gwizdala (D), 24.90. 2. Deemer (D). 3. Roberts (H). 100 Fly: 1. Logan Wells (D), 1:02.44. 2. Gnegy (H). 3. Black (H). 100 Free: 1. Kolton Gwizdala (D), 53.41. 2. Deemer (D). 3. Helsel (H). 500 Free: 1. Conor McKeirnan (H), 5:11.77. 2. Stevens (D). 3. Bouchard (H). 200 Free Relay: 1. DuBois (Tucker Fenstermacher, Kolton Gwizdala, Logan Wells, Tino Deemer), 1:38.61. 2. Hollidaysburg. 3. Hollidaysburg. 100 Back: 1. Ian Meterko (D), 1:00.47. 2. Burns (H). 3. Singler (D). 100 Breast: 1. Isaac Wayne (D), 1:15.84. 2. Paul (H). 3. Grabill (H). 400 Free Relay: 1. DuBois (Koton Gqizdala, Tino Deemer, Logan Wells, Tucker Fenstermacher), 3:37.07. 2. Hollidaysburg. 3. Hollidaysburg.
Girls
Team Standings and Key
DuBois, D, 99, Hollidaysburg, H, 71
200 Medley Relay: 1. Hollidaysburg (Allison Black, Shanon Campbell, Lauren Imler, Taylor Hileman), 2:05.80. 2. DuBois. 3. DuBois. 200 Free: Abby Dressler (D), 2:11.55. 2. Tinker (H). 3. Wingard (D). 200 IM: 1. Rayna Fenstermacher (D), 2:28.38. 2. Black (H). 3. Cornelius (D). 50 Free: 1. Taylor Hileman (H), 27.43. 2. Usaitis (D). 3. Stainbrook (D). 100 Fly: 1. Jessica Brant (D), 1:08.08. 2. Cornelius (D). 3. Campbell (H). 100 Free: 1. Rayna Fenstermacher (D), 58.38. 2. Dinges (H). 3. Hileman (H). 500 Free: Elle McMahon (D), 6:01.63. 2. Tinker (H). 3. Wingard (D). 200 Free Relay: 1. DuBois (Trulee Stainbrook, Rayna Fenstermacher, Alyana Cornelius, Ashley Usaitis), 1:52.19. 2. Hollidaysburg. 3. DuBois. 100 Back: 1. Abby Dressler (D), 1:06.85. 2. Black (H). 3. McMahon (D). 100 Breast: Megan Dinges (H), 1:21.79. 2. Immer (H). 3. Carneesali (D). 400 Free Relay: DuBois Rayna Fenstermacher, Abby Dressler, Anna Wingard, Alayna Cornelius), 4:00.71. 2. Hollidaysburg. 3. DuBois.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.